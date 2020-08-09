Day At The Track

Unbeaten Gimpanzee takes Cashman Memorial

08:32 AM 09 Aug 2020 NZST
Gimpanzee and driver Brian Sears score their fifth straight win
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Gimpanzee ($3.20) kept his undefeated 4-year-old harness racing season intact with a stunning 1:50 score in the $291,350 John Cashman Memorial Trot on Saturday (Aug. 8) at The Meadowlands, cascading off third-over cover to strike the front in the final yards.
 
Brian Sears patiently kept Gimpanzee off the pace in the early stages while double millionaire mare Atlanta brushed clear of Guardian Angel As beyond a :26.3 first quarter. Atlanta maintained a quick tempo through a :54.1 half and braced for a stern challenge from Lindy The Great on the far turn, while Gimpanzee slipstreamed live cover from third-over.
 
Off the home corner, Lindy The Great began to wear on Atlanta, and Sears fanned Gimpanzee four-wide upon straightening for home -- but he didn't accelerate at first asking. As Lindy The Great gathered Atlanta in with 150 yards to go, Gimpanzee found his best stride and stormed home to win by the better part of a widening length in the final strides in a career best 1:50. Lindy The Great finished second, and Soul Strong emerged out of traffic to finish third.
 
 
 
Marcus Melander trains 22-time winner and double millionaire Gimpanzee, a son of Chapter Seven, for Courant Inc. and the SRF Stable.
 
by James Witherite, for the Hambletonian Society
 
 
