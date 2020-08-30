Unbeaten Party Girl Hill does it again

MILTON, ON - August 29, 2020 -- Party Girl Hill remained unbeaten with another sterling harness racing effort, this time in the $400,000 Fan Hanover Final (presented by SBOA) on Saturday night at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

It was Lady Lou who took command early, with the daughter of Sweet Lou taking her rivals through an opening quarter in :26.3. Karma Seelster settled in second with Party Girl Hill and Lauras Love sitting third and fourth, respectively.

Just ahead of the half-mile mark, Doug McNair called on Party Girl to seize advantage and the duo did so with ease, reaching the half in :54.4.

Party Girl Hill and Lady Lou were still one-two after three-quarters, as a confident McNair kept the daughter of Captaintreacherous to task.

Peaky Sneaky, second choice on the toteboard, continued her outside bid as the field straightened for home, but it was to no avail, as Party Girl Hill strode to the wire a sharp 2 ¾-length winner. Sweet Lou nosed out Peaky Sneaky for the runner-up spot, while Karma Seelster was fourth.

Party Girl stopped the teletimer in 1:49.2 for breeder-owner Tom Hill and trainer Chantal Mitchell. She paid $3.70 for the win.

"I just kind of rolled her along a little more this week," said McNair. "She can just carry her speed so far. Obviously, you can tell tonight... she paced right through to the wire. I was really happy with her."

It was the eighth win in as many starts for the bay filly who was unraced as a two-year-old.

She made her debut on June 12 at The Meadowlands and romped to an 11 Â¾-length score in 1:50.2 as the

1-5 favourite.

Last week, Party Girl Hill, in her first effort at Woodbine Mohawk Park, took her Fan Hanover elimination by a half-length in 1:50-flat.