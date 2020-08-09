Unbeaten Reflect With Me rallies in Shady Daisy

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Through quick fractions and minimal movement, Tony Alagna trainee Reflect With Me persevered and powered past stablemate Lady Lou to win the $90,525 Shady Daisy for 3-year-old harness racing pacing fillies on Saturday (Aug. 8) at The Meadowlands.

Driver Andrew McCarthy positioned the 1-9 Captaintreacherous filly in fourth while Peaky Sneaky shot to the front and took the field past the quarter in :26. Lady Lou drafted behind the pacesetter, with New Year sitting behind the top two in third.

Peaky Sneaky raced uncontested to a :54.1 half and maintained her speed as McCarthy cued Reflect With Me to make her move into the final turn. Reflect With Me gradually gained ground, grabbing brief cover from pocket-popping Lady Lou by three-quarters in 1:22, and had one target remaining moving through the stretch. Reflect With Me reeled in her stablemate into the final sixteenth, sliding to a neck victory over Lady Lou, with New Year finishing third and Rock Star Melinda fourth.

Undefeated in four starts this year and winning her ninth race from 15 overall, Reflect With Me expanded her bankroll to $670,385 for owner-breeder Brittany Farms LLC and co-owner Brad Grant.

Reflect With Me returned $2.10 to win.