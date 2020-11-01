Undefeated Party Girl Hill upset by Peaky Sneaky

ANDERSON, Ind. -- Peaky Sneaky became the first filly to defeat Party Girl Hill -- and she made the most of it, capturing the $500,000 Breeders Crown sophomore filly harness racing pace on Saturday night (Oct. 31) at Harrah's Hoosier Park in rein to driver Yannick Gingras.



Gingras and Peaky Sneaky left explosively to secure the lead before yielding into the opening bend to Rocknificent and driver Scott Zeron. The Nancy Takter trainee was quick to regain at the :26.2 opening quarter, and she then stung the 1-5 favorite Party Girl Hill before allowing her to pass at the halfway point in :54.



Party Girl Hill and Dexter Dunn kept the tempo lively, hitting three-quarters in 1:21.3 while second choice Lyons Sentinel and Tim Tetrick crept into contention first-over and was on the leader's flank heading into the homestretch.



Unlike in her 14 straight victories, Party Girl Hill and Dunn looked vulnerable on Breeders Crown night under outside pressure from Lyons Sentinel. And once the inside passing lane opened, Peaky Sneaky picked up the fight. The three fillies raced head-to-head through deep stretch, with Party Girl Hill fighting valiantly. Ultimately, Peaky Sneaky wore her down in the closing strides to prevail in a stakes record 1:49 mile. Lyons Sentinel edged Party Girl Hill for second.





Peaky Sneaky is owned by Howard and Judith Taylor and Order By Stable, and was bred by White Birch Farms. The victory was her sixth on the season in 14 tries. The Bettor's Delight filly paid $16.20 as the third choice.



"She was tremendous last week," Gingras said of Peaky Sneaky. "I thought she had a shot."



Takter has believed in Peaky Sneaky all year long:



"She was so good. I've been saying all along that she's going to win a big one. She won the right big one."



by Jay Bergman, for the Breeders Crown