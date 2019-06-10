Undeniable Shartin N jogs in 1:48.4

Shartin N now has earnings of $1,561,155 in the bank

Harness racing's "hottest mare in the land" Shartin N was just far too good in the only $35,000 elimination of the Roses Are Red at Woodbine Mohawk Park on Saturday night.

Trained by Jim King Jr. the daughter of Tintin In America with Tim Tetrick aboard drove to the front just after the 26.2 first quarter and jogged easily to a smart 1:48.4 winning her 33rd race from just 45 starts, Shartin N now has earnings of $1,561,155 in the bank.

With a 26 second last half off the front Shartin N made it difficult for any other horse to make ground. Caviat Ally ran second and Yourmycandygirl ran third.

Two eye catching runs behind Shartin N were Bettor Joy, who stormed home from 14 lengths behind at the first quarter mark to record one of the fastest quarters recorded, a 25 second final burst to get up for a fast closing close fifth and Seaswift Joy who came home strongly in 25.2 to finish fourth.

The field for the Final next Saturday is already drawn as below.

4 -- Pace, purse $330,000 (EX, P3, SU, TR, Y4) ROSES ARE RED - FINAL - FILLIES & MARES - 3 YEAR OLDS & OLDER. Post time: 07:30 P.M. Lasix: 03:15 P.M. Horses Entered: 11 1 Tequila Monday(L) M Kakaley H Oakes 2 Caviart Ally(L) A Mccarthy B Pelling 3 Youaremycandygirl(L) Y Gingras R Burke 4 Shartin N(L) Ti Tetrick J King 5 Bettor Joy N Ti Tetrick J King 6 Dont Think Twice A B Sears A Harris 7 Alexis Faith B Mcclure C Coleman 8 Bettors Up(L) M Kakaley N Surick 9 Seaswift Joy N(L) D Mcnair T Alagna 10 Kissin In The Sand S Zeron N Johansson 11 Double A Mint(L) L Roy R Moreau