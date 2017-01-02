Crowds jam Kinscem Park for New Year's Eve

Time To Say Goodbye honored at Kincsem Park as the 2016 Trotter of the Year

Budapest, Hungary - Underpaid Hanover (7m Revenue-Up Front Laura-Lindy Lane) at 3.9/1 overcame a 40 meter handicap to easily secure victory in the Tippmix Lovrfegyleti DIJ (purse 2,000,000Huf, 1960 meters distance handicap), the top event on the superb Kincsem Park New Year’s Eve program.

Kincsem Park’s New Year’s Eve festivities (racing, awards, music, food/beverage, fireworks) again attracted a capacity family audience throughout the afternoon and evening, Winning the trotter of the year accolade was Derby winner Time To Say Goodbye, a son of Maximus Lindy.

Imre Fazekas reined Upderpaid Hanover, the 1.15.7kr timed winner for trainer Jozsef Rutkai and owner Prolongo. Underpaid Hanover now has two wins and a second in four starts since being imported from Sweden and his career earnings increased to 63,195,392Huf.

Milliondollar Lux (10m Ganymede-Dadaumpa Jet-Supergill) was second, also overcoming a 40 meter penalty, for trainer/driver Emil Csordas. Orderly (9f Yankee Glide-Dearest Darling-Ultra Decal) was third for trainer/driver Csaba Lakatos.

The co-featured Pintor Tamas “Oroszlan: Handicap (purse 1,200,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) went to 11.2/1 Saron (5g Huxtable Hornline-Malesana Jet-Bourbon) timed in 1.18.8kr for trainer/driver Tibor Hajnal and owner Napsugar. Orangyl (8g Wall Street Banker-Derengo-Endless Sands) was second for reinsman Istvan Papp and trainer Balazs Juhasz. Third was Orinco (8f PS Dimo-Uxor-Witsends Soeedy) with Arpad Lakatos driving and fourth was Orlando Bloom (8g Zador-Donna Summer-First Dust) with Imre Fazekas up.

The Tippmix Pro-Nemzeti Ugeto Ligg (purse 800,000HUf, 1800 meters autostart) went to 2.4/1 Sultana Jet (5f Igor Font-Art Deco-Diamond Way) timed in 1.16.8kr for Gyorgy Horvath, the reinsman for trainer Imre Fazekas. This mare was away in a pocket spot and then moved to the front around the final bend, jetting away for an open-lengths victory. Rafael Bit (6g Prime Prospect-Becky Ami-Keyser Lobell) was second with Zsolt Vereb at the lines for trainer Sandor Varga. Third was Szimfomia (5f Medic Haniver) for Attila Szincs.