Vincennes and Italian Classics

December 7, 2017 - Today’s Quinte+ Prix de Blois (purse 95,000 euro, 2100 meters, 18 European starters) went to 3.4/1 Une Serenade (9f Gazouillis -Moonlight Serenade) driven by Eric Raffin for harness racing trainer Serge Peltier. Race time was a sharp 1.11kr. Une Serenade recorded her 17th career win in 75 starts now for 553,180 euro earned.

5/1 Vulcain de Vandel (8m Jag de Bellouet ) was second for Franck Nivard and trainer Benjamin Goetz. Third was 2.3/1 Day Or Night In (5m Muscle Hill -Ellie America) for trainer/driver Johan Untersteiner. 51/1 Caduceus des Baux and 39/1 Romanesque were fourth and fifth.The Prix de Murat (purse 54,000 euro, 2850 meters, 18 European starters) at Vincennes went to 1.1/1 Bauloise Haufor (6f Kool du Caux -Hutesse des Pres) for Charles J. Bigeon and breeder/owner/trainer Christian Bigeon, continuing a stream of Bigeon victories. Race time was 1.13.9kr. 12/1 Babylone Seven (6f Oiseau de Feux ) was second for J-M Bazire, also trainer. 10/1 Easytowin (6f Offshore Dream -Victory My Way) took third for Dion P. Tesselaar, the trainer/driver.

The Prix de Saint-Aubin les Elbeuf (purse 85,000 euro, 2850 meters, 11 starters) went to 2.1/1 Cash Maker (5g Coktail Jet -Salt Lake City) timed in 1.15.2kr for trainer/driver Sebastian Ernault. NV Hicewa is breeder/owner of the winner. 19/1 Candidat d’Ortige (5m Giant Cat ) was second for Franck Nivard and trainer Franck Leblanc. 5.4/1 Cerenzo Turbo (5m Ganymede ) was third for J-M Bazire.

Sunday’s Prix du Bourbonnais field is now complete with the following lineup:

December 10 Course 6 - Paris-Vincennes, Gr. II International, purse 120,000 euro, 2850 meters

Starter/Driver/Trainer

Spartan Kronos, Conrad Lugauer driver/trainer

Uza Josselyn, Alexandre Abrivard, R. Aebischer

Briac Dark, Matthieu Abrivard, Thierry Duvaldestin

Charly du Noyer, Yoann Lebourgeois, Philippe Allaire

Carat Williams, David Thomain, Sebastien Guarato

Ringostarr Treb, Gabriele Gelormini, Jerry Riordan

Bilibili, L.Cl. Abrivard trainer/driver

Booster Winner, Mathieu Mottier, Sebastien Guarato

Valko Jenilat, Eric Raffin, Sebastien Guarato

Propulsion, Orjan Kihlstrom, David Reden

Belina Josselyn, J-M Bazire trainer/driver

Akim du Cap Vert, Franck Anne trainer/driver

Lionel, Bjorn Goop, David Reden

Votigeur de Myrt, Lorenzo Donati, Roberto Donati

Wild Honey, Franck Ouvrie, Daniel Reden

Bird Parker, J.Ph. Monclin, Philippe Allaire

Bold Eagle, Franck Nivard, Sebastien Guarato

The upcoming weekend Paris-Vincennes program includes six groupe events:

December 9

Prix Raoul Balliere, Gr. II, 120,000 euro purse, 2175 meters

Criterium des 3 Ans, Gr. I, 240,000 euro purse, 2700 meters

Prix Ariste Hemard, Gr. II, 120,000 euro purse, 2700 meters

Prix Narquois, Gr. III, purse 95,000 euro, 2700 meters

December 10

Prix Octave Douesnel, Gr. II, 120,000 euro purse, 2700 meters

Grand Prix du Bourbonnais, Gr. II, purse 120,000 euro, 2850 meters

Today’s top action in Italy was at Milano for two year olds. The Gran Criterium Filly (purse 77,000 euro, 1650 meters autostart) went to pacesetting Ziva EK (2f Varenne -Gianna di Jesolo- Diamond Way ) timed in 1.15.4kr for a four length victory. Alessandro Gocciadoro teamed the winner. Zarina Roc (2f Filipp Roc -Gressy Roc-Crowning Classic) and Zenobia Font (2f Ganymede -Dionea- Park Avenue Joe ) were second and third,

The companion Gran Criterium Open (purse 187,000 euro, 1650 meters autostart) went to Zarenne FAS (2m Varenne -Muscle FAS- Muscles Yankee ) with Federico Minopoli up. Zazza’Del Pino (2f Nad Al Sheba -Galaxy del Pino- Lemon Dra ) and Zekante EK (2m Saxo de Vandel -Freedom EK- Bon Vivant ) finished second and third.

On December 6 the Q+ Prix de Saint-Jean de Monts (purse 42,000 euro, 2700 meters, 15 starters) went to 1.14.6kr clocked and 9/1 Daisy Team (4f Timoko -Daisy Chain) reined by owner/trainer/driver Julien Dubois. 15/1 Donostia de Lou (4f Real de Lou ) was second for trainer/driver Anthony Dollion. 40/1 Dune de L’Aunay (4f Loulou Jet ) took third for Anthony Barrier and owner/trainer Vincent Raimboult. Daytona Dodville and Drajanie were fourth and fifth.The Prix de la Ville de Royan (purse 50,000 euro, 2850 meters) on this card went to 1.4/1 Bahamas Quick (6f Pim Quick -Koorla Kine) teamed by Franck Nivard for trainer Franck Leblanc and Ecurie Quick Star, the breeder/owner. 3.2/1 Siebella Park (6f Varenne -Grandera Park) took second for J-M Bazire and Team Minopoli. 78/1 Bodega Chenevie was third.

On December 5 at Paris-Vincennes was the Prix des Gardenias (two year olds, purse 33,000 euro, 2100 meters autostart) produced victory for Future Darling (2f Goetmals Wood -Romance Darling), her second straight, for driver Matthieu Abrivard. The 1.16.1kr timed winner is trained by Yves Boireau for owner Jean Pierre Dubois.

The Q+ this day was the Prix des Pyrenees (purse 50,000 euro, 2850 meters) and the 1.14kr timed winner was Be Bop Haufor for the red hot Bigeon stable, this one handled by owner/trainer/driver Christian Bigeon.

Thomas H. Hicks



