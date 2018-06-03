Ungaro d'Eva and Oslo Grand Prix lineup

Friday evening trotting action at Paris-Vincennes included the Quinte+ Prix Pythia (purse €72,000, 2850 meters, 18 European starters) with that 1.13.7kr timed victory to 15/1 Ungaro d’Eva (10g Ipson de Morval-Iomolly) reined by Alexandre Abrivard for trainer/owner J-M Baudouin.

The winner recorded his 13th career win now for €412,010 earned. 12/1 Cathy A Quick (6f Password) took second for David Thomain and trainer Jarmo Niskanen with third to 5.5/1 Clif de Pommereux (6m Love You) with Franck Nivard up for trainer Sylvain Roger. 6.2/1 Classic Way (6m Prodigious) and 6.4/1 Blooma d’Heripre (7f Rolling d’Heripre) completed the top five.

The Prix Kissa (purse €52,000, 2700 meters, 18 starters) for mid-level aged performers was won by 4/1 Bachar (7m Prodigious-Princesse Victoire) with trainer Emmanuel Allard driving. 79/1 Baron du Bourg (g Lilium Madrik) took the second spot for Yoann Lebourgeois and owner/trainer Jan Van Eeckhaute. 7.6/1 Al Capone (8g Jade Bocain) was third for Eric Raffin. Race time was 1,12,7jr and the winner recorded his ninth career victory and increased his earnings to €236,550.

The featured Gr. II monte Prix Lavater (purse €120,000, 2700 meters, 11 starters) produced a 1.14.2kr timed score for 4.3/1 Equinoxe Jiel (4m Rancho Gede-Themis Jiel) with Mattthieu Abrivard up for Ecurie Luck and trainer J.L. Dersoir. 2.4/1 favorite Esperanzo (4m Speedy Blue) was second handled by Mathieu Mottier for breeder/owner/trainer Dominique Mottier. Third was 7.2/1 Exotica de Retz (4f Prodigious) that Mme. D. Beaufils-Ernault reined for trainer Sebastian Ernault and Ecurie des Charmes.

The wrap up Friday evening was for three year old fillies in the Prix Marcel Perlbarg (purse €46,000, 2200 meters, 10 starters). This 1.16.8kr timed victory went to 3/1 Fashion Queen (3f Pablo As-Fidelia) in rein to Eric Raffin and trained by Philippe Allaire for breeder/owner J.M. Tessier. 1.9/1 second favorite Flo Wood (3f Singalo-Tip Top Lady) rallied for second driven by Matthieu Abrivard. Yves Boireau trains this Jean Pierre Dubois bred and owned filly. 1.8/1 favorite Fever (3f Rolling d’Heripre) was third with Franck Nivard up for Ecurie le Tremont.

Sunday June 10 is the Gr. I Oslo Grand Prix raced over 2100 meters autostart for a total purse of 1.5 NOK million ( at Bjerke Racecourse. It is considered Norway’s greatest trotting event. The 2017 version was won by Twister Bi defeating Lionel and Aubrion du Gers timed in 1.12.6kr in the rain and fog. Replay follows”

The Oslo Grand Prix 2018 lineup is shown below, followed by the race winner history through 2016.

VG OSLO GRAND PRIX 2018 SØNDAG 10. JUNI



Horse Driver Trainer Twister Bi - Italia Christoffer Eriksson - Sverige Jerry Riordan - Usa Urlo Dei Venti - Italia Enrico Bellei - Italia Gennaro Casillo - Italia Cyber Lane - Sverige Johan Untersteiner - Sverige Johan Untersteiner - Sverige Cokstile - Norge Ulf Ohlsson - Sverige Jan Kristian Waaler - Norge Dreammoko - Frankrike Jorma Kontio - Finland Richard Westerink - Nederland Takethem - Danmark Steen Juul - Danmark Steen Juul - Danmark Uza Josselyn - Danmark Erik Adielsson - Sverige René Aebischer - Sveits Evil Enok M.E. - Norge Noralf P. Brækken Noralf P. Brækken - Norge Cruzado Dela Noche - Usa Per Linderoth - Sverige Stefan Melander - Sverige Rajesh Face - Sverige Per Oleg Midtfjeld - Norge Lutfi Kolgjini - Sverige

