Ungaro d'Eva and Oslo Grand Prix lineup

01:10 AM 04 Jun 2018 NZST
Ungaro d’Eva cruises to victory at Vincennes
Twister Bi 2017

Friday evening trotting action at Paris-Vincennes included the Quinte+ Prix Pythia (purse €72,000, 2850 meters, 18 European starters) with that 1.13.7kr timed victory to 15/1 Ungaro d’Eva (10g Ipson de Morval-Iomolly) reined by Alexandre Abrivard for trainer/owner J-M Baudouin.

The winner recorded his 13th career win now for €412,010 earned. 12/1 Cathy A Quick (6f Password) took second for David Thomain and trainer Jarmo Niskanen with third to 5.5/1 Clif de Pommereux (6m Love You) with Franck Nivard up for trainer Sylvain Roger. 6.2/1 Classic Way (6m Prodigious) and 6.4/1 Blooma d’Heripre (7f Rolling d’Heripre) completed the top five.

Cl.

Chevaux

Drivers

Propriétaires

Entraîneurs

1er

16

Ungaro d'Éva

A. Abrivard

Ec.Jean-Michel Baudouin

J.-M. Baudouin

2ème

2

Cathy A Quira

D. Thomain

E. Desmet

J. Niskanen

3ème

17

Clif du Pommereux

F. Nivard

N. Lolic

S. Roger

4ème

1

Classic Way

J.-P. Monclin

Ecurie Pierre Pilarski

S. Guarato

5ème

14

Blooma d'Héripré

E. Raffin

Mme G. Wend

G. Thorel

 

 Rapports Quinte+(pour 2€)

Tirelire 1.000.000 € - Numéro plus : 0133

  Ordre :  

    12.458,00€

  Désordre :  

    138,00€

  Bonus 4 :  

    19,00€

  Bonus 4sur5 :  

    9,40€

  Bonus 3 :  

    6,80€

 

 

 
             

The Prix Kissa (purse €52,000, 2700 meters, 18 starters) for mid-level aged performers was won by 4/1 Bachar (7m Prodigious-Princesse Victoire) with trainer Emmanuel Allard driving. 79/1 Baron du Bourg (g Lilium Madrik) took the second spot for Yoann Lebourgeois and owner/trainer Jan Van Eeckhaute. 7.6/1 Al Capone (8g Jade Bocain) was third for Eric Raffin. Race time was 1,12,7jr and the winner recorded his ninth career victory and increased his earnings to €236,550.

The featured Gr. II monte Prix Lavater (purse €120,000, 2700 meters, 11 starters) produced a 1.14.2kr timed score for 4.3/1 Equinoxe Jiel (4m Rancho Gede-Themis Jiel) with Mattthieu Abrivard up for Ecurie Luck and trainer J.L. Dersoir. 2.4/1 favorite Esperanzo (4m Speedy Blue) was second handled by Mathieu Mottier for breeder/owner/trainer Dominique Mottier. Third was 7.2/1 Exotica de Retz (4f Prodigious) that Mme. D. Beaufils-Ernault reined for trainer Sebastian Ernault and Ecurie des Charmes.

The wrap up Friday evening was for three year old fillies in the Prix Marcel Perlbarg (purse €46,000, 2200 meters, 10 starters). This 1.16.8kr timed victory went to 3/1 Fashion Queen (3f Pablo As-Fidelia) in rein to Eric Raffin and trained by Philippe Allaire for breeder/owner J.M. Tessier. 1.9/1 second favorite Flo Wood (3f Singalo-Tip Top Lady) rallied for second driven by Matthieu Abrivard. Yves Boireau trains this Jean Pierre Dubois bred and owned filly. 1.8/1 favorite Fever (3f Rolling d’Heripre) was third with Franck Nivard up for Ecurie le Tremont.

Sunday June 10 is the Gr. I Oslo Grand Prix raced over 2100 meters autostart for a total purse of 1.5 NOK million ( at Bjerke Racecourse. It is considered Norway’s greatest trotting event. The 2017 version was won by Twister Bi defeating Lionel and Aubrion du Gers timed in 1.12.6kr in the rain and fog. Replay follows”

The Oslo Grand Prix 2018 lineup is shown below, followed by the race winner history through 2016.

VG OSLO GRAND PRIX 2018 SØNDAG 10. JUNI
 

Horse

Driver

Trainer

Twister Bi - Italia

Christoffer Eriksson - Sverige

Jerry Riordan - Usa

Urlo Dei Venti - Italia

Enrico Bellei - Italia

Gennaro Casillo - Italia

Cyber Lane - Sverige

Johan Untersteiner - Sverige

Johan Untersteiner - Sverige

Cokstile - Norge

Ulf Ohlsson - Sverige

Jan Kristian Waaler - Norge

Dreammoko - Frankrike

Jorma Kontio - Finland

Richard Westerink - Nederland

Takethem - Danmark

Steen Juul - Danmark

Steen Juul - Danmark

Uza Josselyn - Danmark

Erik Adielsson - Sverige

René Aebischer - Sveits

Evil Enok M.E. - Norge

Noralf P. Brækken

Noralf P. Brækken - Norge

Cruzado Dela Noche - Usa

Per Linderoth - Sverige

Stefan Melander - Sverige

Rajesh Face - Sverige

Per Oleg Midtfjeld - Norge

Lutfi Kolgjini - Sverige

Past winners of the Oslo Grand Prix through 2016.

Year

Winner

Driver

Trainer

Owner

Km. Time

1966

Scott Protector

Karsten Buer

Karsten Buer

Asbjørn Jensen Norway

1:23.0

1967

Xanthe

Gösta Nordin

Robert Westergren

Robert Westergren Sweden

1:23.6

1968

Race cancelled

        

1969

Baron Gruff

Gösta Nordin

Gösta Nordin

Stall Gruff Sweden

1:23.5

1970

Race cancelled

        

1971

Unor

Lars Axelsson

Lars Axelsson

Stall Montigny Sweden

1:19.5

1972

Noble Action

Sören Nordin

Sören Nordin

Stall Hak / Stall Idre Sweden

1:18.1

1973

Gaby Bulwark

Sören Nordin

Sören Nordin

Stall Rol Christ / Fello / Opal Sweden

1:18.6

1974

Boett

Sören Norberg

Sören Norberg

Karl Adolfsson Sweden

1:21.0

1975

Hassan Star

Kjell P. Dahlström

Kjell P. Dahlström

Ulla Dahlström Sweden

1:19.1

1976

Grande Frances

Ulf Thoresen

Bengt Arvidsson

Stall Oskar Sweden

1:19.7

1977

Race cancelled

        

1978

Grande Frances

Ulf Thoresen

Bengt Arvidsson

Stall Oskar Sweden

1:17.0

1979

Hillion Brillouard

Philippe Allaire

Christian Riviere

Ch. Riviere France

1:19.9

1980

Express Gaxe

Gunnar Axelryd

Gunnar Axelryd

Stall Bafata Sweden

1:17.1

1981

Pamir Brodde

Karl Erik Nilsson

Karl Erik Nilsson

Stall Point Sweden

1:16.3

1982

Zorrino

Tommy Hanné

Tommy Hanné

Ingvar Andersson Sweden

1:18.9

1983

E.O. Brunn

Bo William Takter

Bo William Takter

Stall Tranen Sweden

1:15.6

1984

Hickory Almahurst

Ulf Nordin

Ulf Nordin

M. C. Andersen Denmark

1:16.3

1985

Ogorek

Michel Roussel

Michel Roussel

Jean Pachoud Switzerland

1:16.0

1986

Rex Rodney

Kjell Håkonsen

Kjell Håkonsen

Torleif Thu Norway

1:14.7

1987

Rex Rodney

Kjell Håkonsen

Kjell Håkonsen

Torleif Thu Norway

1:13.7

1988

Sugarcane Hanover

Gunnar Eggen

Gunnar Eggen

Stall Cheval United States

1:12.5

1989

Ourasi

Michel Marcel Gougeon

Jean Rene Gougeon

R. Ostheimer France

1:13.5

1990

Meadow Roland

Preben Kjærsgaard

Preben Kjærsgaard

M. Duckert / Stald E.H. / Stut. Focus Denmark

1:13.8

1991

Peace Corps

Stig H. Johansson

Stig H. Johansson

AB Gnägget Sweden

1:14.1

1992

Sea Cove

Joseph Verbeeck

Harald Grendel

Gestut Cicero Germany

1:14.6

1993

Nordin Hanover

Olle Goop

Olle Goop

Håkan Andersson Sweden

1:14.3

1994

Copiad

Erik Berglöf

Erik Berglöf

Stall Succé Sweden

1:12.7

1995

Copiad

Erik Berglöf

Erik Berglöf

Stall Succé Sweden

1:12.7

1996

Ina Scot

Helen A. Johansson

Kjell P. Dahlström

Ina Q AB / Kjell Dahlström AB Sweden

1:12.9

1997

Zoogin

Åke Svanstedt

Åke Svanstedt

Håkan Anderssons Åkeri Sweden

1:14.6

1998

Huxtable Hornline

Joseph Verbeeck

Anders Lindqvist

Leverre International S.A. Luxembourg

1:13.2

1999

Ganymede

Jean Pierre Dubois

Jean Pierre Dubois

Daniel Wildenstein France

1:12.6

2000

Victory Tilly

Stig H. Johansson

Stig H. Johansson

Stall Kalas Sweden

1:12.0

2001

Giant Cat

Nicolas Roussel

Nicolas Roussel

Mme. Bernard Bessiere France

1:12.1

2002

Brads Photo

Wilhelm Pal

Holger Ehlert

Scuderia Vilenzo Italy

1:13.9

2003

Gidde Palema

Åke Svanstedt

Åke Svanstedt

Stall Palema Sweden

1:12.2

2004

Gidde Palema

Åke Svanstedt

Åke Svanstedt

Stall Palema Sweden

1:11.7

2005

Steinlager

Per Oleg Midtfjeld

Per Oleg Midtfjeld

Knut Olausson Norway

1:12.5

2006

Mara Bourbon

Erik Adielsson

Jean Pierre Dubois

Jean Pierre Dubois France

1:13.2

2007

Super Light

Jörgen Westerholm

Jörgen Westerholm

Stall Velvet Trav AB Sweden

1:12.2

2008

L’Amiral Mauzun

Tony Le Beller

Jean-Philippe Ducher

Comte Paul de Senneville France

1:11.5

2009

Russel November

Hugo Langeweg, Jr

Hugo Langeweg, Jr

Stal Amsterdam Netherlands

1:14.3

2010

Lisa America

Jorma Kontio

Jerry Riordan

Guida Italia Sc Italy

1:11.7

2011

Arch Madness

Björn Goop

Trond Smedshammer

Marc D. Goldberg / Willow Pond LLC United States

1:11.5

2012

Commander Crowe

Christophe Martens

Fabrice Souloy

Snogarps Gård AB Sweden

1:11.5

2013

Sebastian K.

Åke Svanstedt

Åke Svanstedt

Knutsson Trotting AB Sweden

1:12.8

2014

Univers de Pan

Philippe Daugeard

Philippe Daugeard

M. Olivier Horvath France

1:11.9

2015

B.B.S. Sugarlight

Peter Untersteiner

Fredrik Solberg

Stall Sugarlight & Gunnar Karlsen Norway

1:11.3

2016

Your Highness

Bjørn Goop

Fabrice Souloy

P.V.Racing Stable HB & Ullo AB Sweden

1:10.5

 

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 

