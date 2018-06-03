Ungaro d'Eva and Oslo Grand Prix lineup

Friday evening trotting action at Paris-Vincennes included the Quinte+ Prix Pythia (purse €72,000, 2850 meters, 18 European starters) with that 1.13.7kr timed victory to 15/1 Ungaro d’Eva (10g Ipson de Morval-Iomolly) reined by Alexandre Abrivard for trainer/owner J-M Baudouin.
The winner recorded his 13th career win now for €412,010 earned. 12/1 Cathy A Quick (6f Password) took second for David Thomain and trainer Jarmo Niskanen with third to 5.5/1 Clif de Pommereux (6m Love You) with Franck Nivard up for trainer Sylvain Roger. 6.2/1 Classic Way (6m Prodigious) and 6.4/1 Blooma d’Heripre (7f Rolling d’Heripre) completed the top five.
Arrivée du Tiercé, Quarté +, Quinté +
The Prix Kissa (purse €52,000, 2700 meters, 18 starters) for mid-level aged performers was won by 4/1 Bachar (7m Prodigious-Princesse Victoire) with trainer Emmanuel Allard driving. 79/1 Baron du Bourg (g Lilium Madrik) took the second spot for Yoann Lebourgeois and owner/trainer Jan Van Eeckhaute. 7.6/1 Al Capone (8g Jade Bocain) was third for Eric Raffin. Race time was 1,12,7jr and the winner recorded his ninth career victory and increased his earnings to €236,550.
The featured Gr. II monte Prix Lavater (purse €120,000, 2700 meters, 11 starters) produced a 1.14.2kr timed score for 4.3/1 Equinoxe Jiel (4m Rancho Gede-Themis Jiel) with Mattthieu Abrivard up for Ecurie Luck and trainer J.L. Dersoir. 2.4/1 favorite Esperanzo (4m Speedy Blue) was second handled by Mathieu Mottier for breeder/owner/trainer Dominique Mottier. Third was 7.2/1 Exotica de Retz (4f Prodigious) that Mme. D. Beaufils-Ernault reined for trainer Sebastian Ernault and Ecurie des Charmes.
The wrap up Friday evening was for three year old fillies in the Prix Marcel Perlbarg (purse €46,000, 2200 meters, 10 starters). This 1.16.8kr timed victory went to 3/1 Fashion Queen (3f Pablo As-Fidelia) in rein to Eric Raffin and trained by Philippe Allaire for breeder/owner J.M. Tessier. 1.9/1 second favorite Flo Wood (3f Singalo-Tip Top Lady) rallied for second driven by Matthieu Abrivard. Yves Boireau trains this Jean Pierre Dubois bred and owned filly. 1.8/1 favorite Fever (3f Rolling d’Heripre) was third with Franck Nivard up for Ecurie le Tremont.
Sunday June 10 is the Gr. I Oslo Grand Prix raced over 2100 meters autostart for a total purse of 1.5 NOK million ( at Bjerke Racecourse. It is considered Norway’s greatest trotting event. The 2017 version was won by Twister Bi defeating Lionel and Aubrion du Gers timed in 1.12.6kr in the rain and fog. Replay follows”
The Oslo Grand Prix 2018 lineup is shown below, followed by the race winner history through 2016.
VG OSLO GRAND PRIX 2018 SØNDAG 10. JUNI
Horse
Driver
Trainer
Twister Bi - Italia
Christoffer Eriksson - Sverige
Jerry Riordan - Usa
Urlo Dei Venti - Italia
Enrico Bellei - Italia
Gennaro Casillo - Italia
Cyber Lane - Sverige
Johan Untersteiner - Sverige
Johan Untersteiner - Sverige
Cokstile - Norge
Ulf Ohlsson - Sverige
Jan Kristian Waaler - Norge
Dreammoko - Frankrike
Jorma Kontio - Finland
Richard Westerink - Nederland
Takethem - Danmark
Steen Juul - Danmark
Steen Juul - Danmark
Uza Josselyn - Danmark
Erik Adielsson - Sverige
René Aebischer - Sveits
Evil Enok M.E. - Norge
Noralf P. Brækken
Noralf P. Brækken - Norge
Cruzado Dela Noche - Usa
Per Linderoth - Sverige
Stefan Melander - Sverige
Rajesh Face - Sverige
Per Oleg Midtfjeld - Norge
Lutfi Kolgjini - Sverige
Past winners of the Oslo Grand Prix through 2016.
Year
Winner
Driver
Trainer
Owner
Km. Time
1966
Scott Protector
Karsten Buer
1:23.0
1967
Xanthe
Gösta Nordin
Robert Westergren
1:23.6
1968
Race cancelled
1969
Baron Gruff
Gösta Nordin
Gösta Nordin
1:23.5
1970
Race cancelled
1971
Unor
Lars Axelsson
Lars Axelsson
1:19.5
1972
Noble Action
Sören Nordin
1:18.1
1973
Gaby Bulwark
Sören Nordin
Sören Nordin
1:18.6
1974
Boett
Sören Norberg
Sören Norberg
1:21.0
1975
Hassan Star
Kjell P. Dahlström
Kjell P. Dahlström
1:19.1
1976
Grande Frances
Bengt Arvidsson
1:19.7
1977
Race cancelled
1978
Grande Frances
Ulf Thoresen
Bengt Arvidsson
1:17.0
1979
Hillion Brillouard
Philippe Allaire
Christian Riviere
1:19.9
1980
Express Gaxe
Gunnar Axelryd
Gunnar Axelryd
1:17.1
1981
Pamir Brodde
Karl Erik Nilsson
Karl Erik Nilsson
1:16.3
1982
Zorrino
Tommy Hanné
Tommy Hanné
1:18.9
1983
E.O. Brunn
Bo William Takter
Bo William Takter
1:15.6
1984
Hickory Almahurst
Ulf Nordin
Ulf Nordin
1:16.3
1985
Ogorek
Michel Roussel
Michel Roussel
1:16.0
1986
Rex Rodney
Kjell Håkonsen
1:14.7
1987
Rex Rodney
Kjell Håkonsen
Kjell Håkonsen
1:13.7
1988
Sugarcane Hanover
Gunnar Eggen
Gunnar Eggen
1:12.5
1989
Ourasi
Michel Marcel Gougeon
Jean Rene Gougeon
1:13.5
1990
Meadow Roland
Preben Kjærsgaard
Preben Kjærsgaard
1:13.8
1991
Peace Corps
Stig H. Johansson
1:14.1
1992
Sea Cove
Joseph Verbeeck
Harald Grendel
1:14.6
1993
Nordin Hanover
Olle Goop
Olle Goop
1:14.3
1994
Erik Berglöf
Erik Berglöf
1:12.7
1995
Copiad
Erik Berglöf
Erik Berglöf
1:12.7
1996
Helen A. Johansson
Kjell P. Dahlström
1:12.9
1997
Åke Svanstedt
Åke Svanstedt
1:14.6
1998
Huxtable Hornline
Joseph Verbeeck
Anders Lindqvist
1:13.2
1999
Ganymede
Jean Pierre Dubois
Jean Pierre Dubois
1:12.6
2000
Stig H. Johansson
Stig H. Johansson
1:12.0
2001
Giant Cat
Nicolas Roussel
Nicolas Roussel
1:12.1
2002
Brads Photo
Wilhelm Pal
Holger Ehlert
1:13.9
2003
Åke Svanstedt
Åke Svanstedt
1:12.2
2004
Gidde Palema
Åke Svanstedt
Åke Svanstedt
1:11.7
2005
Steinlager
Per Oleg Midtfjeld
Per Oleg Midtfjeld
1:12.5
2006
Mara Bourbon
Erik Adielsson
Jean Pierre Dubois
1:13.2
2007
Super Light
Jörgen Westerholm
Jörgen Westerholm
1:12.2
2008
L’Amiral Mauzun
Tony Le Beller
Jean-Philippe Ducher
Comte Paul de Senneville
1:11.5
2009
Russel November
Hugo Langeweg, Jr
Hugo Langeweg, Jr
1:14.3
2010
Lisa America
Jorma Kontio
Jerry Riordan
1:11.7
2011
Arch Madness
Björn Goop
Trond Smedshammer
1:11.5
2012
Commander Crowe
Christophe Martens
Fabrice Souloy
1:11.5
2013
Sebastian K.
Åke Svanstedt
Åke Svanstedt
1:12.8
2014
Univers de Pan
Philippe Daugeard
Philippe Daugeard
1:11.9
2015
B.B.S. Sugarlight
Peter Untersteiner
Fredrik Solberg
1:11.3
2016
Your Highness
Bjørn Goop
Fabrice Souloy
1:10.5
by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink