Harness racing action from Sweden & France

October 21, 2017 - Today’s marathon Gr. III International Grand Prix de la Ville de Caen (purse €80,000, 4400 meters distance handicap, 18 International starters), also the Q+ race of the day, went to 10/1 Uniflosa Bella (9f Jag de Bellouet -Koctiflosa Bella) that overcame a 25 meter handicap to win for Eric Raffin.

Timed in 1.15.1kr the J.P. Marmion owned trainee, bred by Remi Boucret, recorded her 23rd career win in 83 outings for €640,440 earned.

Second finishing Val Royal (8m Capriccio -Quar du Rib), also penalized 25 meters at the start, set the pace throughout for owner/trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire and gamely held on at 6.4/1. The 3/2 favorite Cantin de l’éclair and 2.1/1 Traders were misque dq’s. 22.4/1Alienor de Godrel (7f Orlando Vici -Julietta) was third this day for trainer/driver Franck Anne and Ecurie AB Trot. 19/1 Visconti (8g Magnificent Rodney ) was fourth for trainer/driver Franck Nivard, this one also 25 meter handicapped. 50 meter handicapped and 131/1 Athena de Vandel (7f Prince Gede -Maclia de Vandel) landed the fifth sport for Mathieu Mottier.

Longshots continued in the Prix de Champcerie (purse €46,000, 2200 meters autostart, 18 starters) at Caen with victory earned by 48.4/1 Valea MIP (8f Ganymede -Javotte Ducale) reined by Alexandre Ramage for trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Ecurie MIP, The 1.12.4kr timed winner defeated 182/1 Blooma d’Heripre (6f Rolling d’Heripre -Quenta Por Favor) and teamster Anthony Menager and trainer Gregory Horel. Third went to 13.8/1 Athos des Volos (7m Lynx de Bellouet -Penelope des Volos) handled by Eric Raffin, 3/1 Bolt was a misque dq.

At Orebro SWE today was the Express Gaxe raced over 2100 meters autostart for 150,000SEK first money.

What was billed as a FR prep for Nuncio turned into a stunning defeat.

Day Or Night In (5m Muscle Hill -Ellie America- Buvetier d’Aunou ) scored in gate to wire fashion from post six, driven by trainer Johan Untersteiner for Invexbro AB, breeder/owner. The 12.5/1 shot bested pocket sitter Spring Erom (12m Gentle Star -Springflickan- Prince Mystic) with Christoffer Eriksson up and 10.5/1 I Love Paris (7f Steinlager -Marie Dulcinea- Egyptian Gentleman ) rallied three wide in the last quarter and earned third for trainer/driver Bjorn Goop.

Nuncio has post one and was away fourth on the pegs before moving first over after 400 meters. He stayed second on the outer thereafter for Stefan Melander before stalling in the final bend and through the lane, ending fifth.

Race time was 1.12.3kr off even fractions, the 1500 meter mark time was 1.12.2kr and the 1000 was 1.12.9kr.

Thomas H. Hicks



