Unique Vil wins Imike DIJ at Kincsem Park

06:09 AM 06 Feb 2018 NZDT
Unique Vil Imike now retired
Unique Vil wins Imike DIJ at Kincsem Park
Kincsem Park Photo
Imike now retired
Kincsem Park Photo

February 3, 2018 - Unique Vil (5m Conway Hall-Deborah Bi-Park Avenue Joe) took Saturday’s featured Imike DIJ (purse 600000Huf, 1960 meters distance handicap) with harness racing owner/trainer Jozsef Rutkai aboard clocked in 1.21.1kr over a sloppy racetrack at Kincsem Park.

20 meter handicapped Underpaid Hanover (9m Revenue-Up Front Lisa-Lindy Lane) rallied for second with Imre Fazekas up for the same owner/trainer Rutkai and another 20 meter penalized performer Milliondollar Lux (12m Ganymede-Dadaumpa Jet-Supergill)  was third for Emese Vezer and trainer Emil Csordas.

The race honored the well-regarded  and well-bred open class trotter Imike (Valley Guardian-Astalavista-Gus Lobell-Speedy Crown-Asta-Naturally Nevele), now retired, that was successfully campaigned by Dora Kovacs.

The undercard included the Bettolakodo DIJ (purse 400,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) with that victory earned by Timoko RL (5m Doctor Sugar RL-Triestina-Golden Goal) with Andrea Nagyvary up. Imre Fazekas trains the repeat winner, also last week. Race time was 1.22.9kr over the off going. Kelvin AT (5m Even Better Odds-Keystone Bluejay-Sierra Kosmos) took second for Csaba Laskatos and third was Unigena Sun (5f Sholty Boko-Jeanne Sun-Grundy’s Ebony) for Tamas Tanczer.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

