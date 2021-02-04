Being a direct descendant of one of an exclusive harness racing group of broodmare centurions, who have produced the winners of over 100 races, is surely a feat in itself.

Unsung heroine Chaangerr ( Vance Hanover / Nell’s Pride) achieved this rare feat some time ago and ranks fifth on the all-time list of New Zealand centurion broodmares. In fact, she has produced 11 individual winners, who between them have won an incredible 129 races. What is just as amazing is that her progeny have amassed stake earnings of over $3.25 million; the highest of any of the mares above her on the centurion list. For good measure, she is also the granddam of the winners of over $1.3 million in stakes.

The two fillies out of Chaangerr retained by the breeders Rob Carr and Don Kirkbride for breeding, have been Changedown ( Falcon Seelster / Chaangerr), who in her first eight foals has only produced one colt, with that colt being One Change and now Super Change ( Mach Three / Chaangerr) who has produced their second colt at her first attempt.

Lot 36 in the NZ National Standardbred Yearling Sale, at Karaka on 14 February, in the Breckon Farms draft is the first foal from the modest winner Super Change, who is the last foal of her dam, a winning racemare of some repute herself, having won six races including the NI Breeders Stakes and was the 1995 NZ 4YO Pacing Mare of the Year.

This yearling colt is very closely related to one of New Zealand's best pacers of the modern era in 9-time Group 1 winner Chokin (a full-brother to Chaangerr), whose wins included the NZ Trotting Cup, NZ Free-For-All, two Auckland Cups, two Miracle Miles, Victoria Cup, 2YO Young Guns Final, NZ 2YO Championship, 2YO & 3YO NZ Sires Stakes Finals and who is one of two millionaire pacers close up in this pedigree.

Lot 36 Changealot

The other is Changeover, a six-time Group 1 winner, whose wins included the NZ Trotting Cup in a world record time of 3:56.4, 3YO NZ Sires Stakes Final, Great Northern Derby, NZ Derby, Taylor Mile, Len Smith Mile, 3YO (Listed) & 4YO Harness Jewels – to be the first dual Jewels winner, 3YO Australasian Breeders Crown Final and is now a successful sire. Change Stride is a 1:50 winner in North America and is Chaangerr’s second winningest progeny, while Change Gear has 22 wins.

Another close relative is the juvenile star of the last two seasons, One Change , being 2019 NZ 2YO Pacing Colt or Gelding of the Year and joint 2020 NZ 3YO Pacing Colt or Gelding of the Year and in the process winning three Group 1 races in the 2YO Harness Jewels and 2YO & 3YO NZ Sires Stakes Finals.

Chaangerr is also the third dam of NZ Messenger Championship and 4YO Harness Jewels winner Eamon Maguire, so in just two generations of this pedigree there are three individual Harness Jewels winners and another close relative in Fly Like An Eagle was a winner of the 2YO Harness Jewels of his year.

Lot 36, aptly named Changealot, is truly a knight in shining armour. He is by leading sire Art Major , who is the sire of a Miracle Mile winner in Field Marshal and is an eight-time Harness Jewels winning sire, including being the sire of the only 3-time Harness Jewels winner Sky Major.

So, Changealot has a pedigree fit for a king and has certainly got everything going for him, in his quest to continue the family destiny.

Harnesslink Media