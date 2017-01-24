Update - Police Investigation

07:27 PM 24 Jan 2017 NZDT
Victoria Police
Victoria Police

24 January 2017 - With respect to the actions taken by Victoria Police on January 11, 2017, where criminal charges were served on harness racing participants, Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) provides the following update:

The HRV Integrity Department advises that it is in the process of reviewing submissions made by the legal representatives of licenced participants Mr Nathan Jack, Ms Amanda Turnbull, Ms Lisa Bartley and Mr Mark Pitt addressing why action should not be taken under the Australian Harness Racing Rules (AHRR) against their respective licences to participate in the industry.

It is not anticipated a decision will be made today and HRV will update on this matter in due course.

HRV is unable to make any further comment. 

Harness Racing Victoria

