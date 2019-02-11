Day At The Track

Update on injured drivers

06:48 PM 11 Feb 2019 NZDT
Danielle Hill.jpg
Danielle Hill

Drivers Dani Hill and Paul Cavallaro are recovering in Royal Adelaide Hospital following a horrific fall in last Saturday night’s SA BOTRA South Australian Pacing Derby.

The incident occurred with approximately 900 metres to run when I’m Sir Blake driven by Dani Hill choked-down and fell, resultantly bringing down Major Exclusive, driven by Darby McGuigan and Culture King, driven by Paul Cavallaro.

The Stewards immediately abandoned the race with all remaining runners being pulled up in the back straight.

Both Dani and Paul were treated at the scene by medical crews before being transferred in a stable condition to Royal Adelaide Hospital. Darby was extremely fortunate to escape injury.

All horses involved in the incident escaped serious injury.

Dani has undergone surgery for a fractured tibia while Paul has had surgery for a broken wrist and facial injuries.

The industry wishes both Dani and Paul a speedy and full recovery from their injuries and we look forward to seeing them back at the track in the not too distant future.

For further information please contact:

ROSS NEAL | CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

(08) 8285 0700 •  rneal@saharness.org.au

