Update on search for Jordan Hicken

02:49 PM 22 May 2019 NZST
Jordan Hicken,harness racing
Jordan Hicken
The search for 22-year-old Standardbred racehorse owner Jordan Hicken has been called off in the late hours Tuesday, May 21. Halifax's Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre has declared Hicken a missing person and handed the case over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

According to multiple reports, Hicken, a resident of Lower Montague who has fished for six or seven years, went overboard early Tuesday morning near Naufrage and was the subject of an intensive search and rescue operation that was underway all day.

It has been estimated that roughly 60 vessels – including those of fishermen, firefighters, police and the Canadian Coast Guard – had been searching for Hicken.

Halifax’s Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre received a transfer call via 911 P.E.I. at roughly 5:26 a.m. which stated that a man had gone overboard in the area of Naufrage.

The CBC has reported that Jordan with fishing with his father, Standardbred horseman Trevor Hicken, at the time he went overboard.

Multiple media outlets have received confirmation that several of Jordan’s personal items that had blown overboard have been retrieved.

Trot Insider will update this story with more information when it is known.

Please join Standardbred Canada in wishing for the safe return of Jordan Hicken.

 

Standardbred Canada

