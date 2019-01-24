Updated ARCI Standards for Racing Regulation

New racing regulatory standards have just been published by the Association of Racing Commissioners International (ARCI) as part of a continuing process to adapt standards to current integrity threats as well as new technologies and innovation. The standards are embodied in the almost 500 pages of the ARCI’s Model Rules of Racing and can be downloaded using the link below.

﻿In addition more than 70 previously unclassified substances were added to the ARCI Uniform Classification Guidelines for Foreign Substances, the guiding document for horse racing’s anti-doping and drug testing program, providing guidance to regulatory authorities and labs as to the potential threat posed by the substance if found. Unclassified substances, if found, remain a violation and are treated severely if found absent mitigating circumstances.

﻿The ARCI increased recommended penalties for clenbuterol and albuterol violations in Quarter Horse contests, recommending a one-year and $10,000 fine for a first violation involving either drug if found at any level. This change, requested by the AQHA, is designed to combat the abuse and misuse of these otherwise legal medications in quarter horse contests.

﻿In an effort to protect horsemen, new screening limits developed by the International Federation of Horse Racing Authorities (IFHA) for testosterone (in fillies, mares, and geldings) and morphine (as a potential contaminant) were also adopted.

﻿“The ARCI is appreciative for the work of those organizations that participate in the Model Rules process and propose changes to what has been an effective and universally accepted foundation for racing regulation,” said Ed Martin, the group’s President. “We are particularly grateful for the contributions made by the Racing Medication and Testing Consortium, the Racing Officials Accreditation Program, the Stronach Group, and the American Quarter Horse Association for their work on many of the standards that have been adopted.”

﻿ ﻿The updated standards also include:

a change in the condition eligibility determination for horses which are placed first due to an adverse laboratory finding against the winning horse (ARCI-006-020);

modifications to the coupled entries rule (ARCI-010-010);

a description of the duties and authorities of outriders (ARCI-006-077);

an addition to the recently adopted concussion protocol which requires jockeys to provide the results of an annual baseline concussion assessment test as a condition of licensure (ARCI-008-030), and;

a set of guidelines for single pool (also known as merged pool) pari-mutuel calculations. The guidelines will be published as an industry advisory on the ARCI website.

﻿Updates to the regulatory standards are considered three times each year and pending matters are posted at www.arcimodelrules.online . In some jurisdictions, portions of the ARCI standards are incorporated by reference in rule or statute, affording them the force of law in that jurisdiction and advancing regulatory uniformity.

﻿The ARCI is the only umbrella organization of the official governing rule making authorities for professional horse and greyhound racing in North America and parts of the Caribbean. ARCI sets standards for racing regulation, medication policy, drug testing laboratories, totalizator systems, and racetrack operation and security, as well as for off-track wagering entities.

Access or Download the Lastest Versions of the ARCI Standards.

Rebecca Shoemaker

Assistant to the President & CEO

Association of Racing Commissioners International

(859) 224-7070 Ext 4001

Uniform Classification of (Prohibited) Foreign Substances - V.14 Access Online Version (PDF) (PDF only available.) ARCI Endogenous, Dietary, or Environmental Substances Schedule - V.4 Access Online Version (PDF) (PDF only available.)