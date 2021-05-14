Day At The Track

Upset in listed fillies final

09:03 PM 13 May 2021 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Cover Girl, Harness racing
Cover Girl beating True Fantasy in the NZB Standardbred Harness Million 2 Final
HRNZ Photo

Exciting southern trained harness racing filly Cover Girl has provided a minor upset tonight by taking out the listed $150,000 NZB Standardbred Harness Million 2 Final at Alexandra Park at just her 4th start.

After sitting in the trail for the majority of the race Cover Girl (Bettor's Delight-Sossusvlei) utilized the passing lane to beat hot favourite True Fantasy who was brave in second after being left parked for the entire race..

Trainer Bob Butt did the driving of the winner Cover Girl, who paced the mobile 1700m distance in 2-04.1 which equates to a 1-57.4 mile rate.

The last 800m of the race was cut out in a slick 56.4 seconds.

Earlier in the night speedy trotting filly Time Up The Hill got a deserved win in the Group 3 Haras des Trotteurs Northern Trotting Oaks! The ultra consistent filly went straight to the front for regular driver Ken Barron and held off second favourite Mexicana who ran home well for second.

Michael Ward does the training of Time Up The Hill (Muscle Hill - Majestic Time) and he also owns and bred the trotting filly.
 

View the Alexandra Park harness racing results click here!

 

Harnesslink Media

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Harness racing in Florida on last leg
14-May-2021 01:05 AM NZST
Grand Circuit at The Meadowlands
14-May-2021 01:05 AM NZST
New series for Open mares!
14-May-2021 01:05 AM NZST
Losers are winners for Roger Plante, Jr.
14-May-2021 01:05 AM NZST
Dr. Dasinger-DiLodovico on Alumni Show
14-May-2021 01:05 AM NZST
Sound Idea solid at Yonkers
13-May-2021 15:05 PM NZST
Accident mars Saratoga race
13-May-2021 15:05 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News