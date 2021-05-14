Upset in listed fillies final

Exciting southern trained harness racing filly Cover Girl has provided a minor upset tonight by taking out the listed $150,000 NZB Standardbred Harness Million 2 Final at Alexandra Park at just her 4th start.



After sitting in the trail for the majority of the race Cover Girl ( Bettor's Delight -Sossusvlei) utilized the passing lane to beat hot favourite True Fantasy who was brave in second after being left parked for the entire race..

Trainer Bob Butt did the driving of the winner Cover Girl, who paced the mobile 1700m distance in 2-04.1 which equates to a 1-57.4 mile rate.

The last 800m of the race was cut out in a slick 56.4 seconds.

Earlier in the night speedy trotting filly Time Up The Hill got a deserved win in the Group 3 Haras des Trotteurs Northern Trotting Oaks! The ultra consistent filly went straight to the front for regular driver Ken Barron and held off second favourite Mexicana who ran home well for second.