Upset winner in 400,000€ Prix de France

Today’s Gr. I International Prix de France (purse 400,000€, 2100 meters autostart, European Masters Trot Series 2021) saw 13/1 Delia du Pommereux (8f Niky -Noune du Pommereux) rally late to capture the Speed Race in 1.09.8kr off quick fractions (1.06.7kr at the 1500 to go mark; 1.07.3kr at the 1000; 1.08.6kr with 500 meters remaining) set mostly by second finishing 2/10 odds favorite Face Time Bourbon (6m Ready Cash -Vita Bourbon) with Bjorn Goop up for Scuderia Bivans Srl and trainer Sebastien Guarato.

Eric Raffin teamed the winner, for breeder/owner Noel Lolic and trainer Sylvain Roger, as she won for the 14th time in her career now for 1,311,220€ earned. She was positioned seventh at the 1000-meter mark before moving forward. She rolled past a tired FTB to win by a half-length.

The 31/1 odds Aetos Kronos (5m Bold Eagle -Will Of A Woman) followed the winner after being eighth at the 1000. He rallied strongly in the lane for pilot Franck Nivard, trainer Jerry Riordan and Team Snyder AB.

Bahia Quesnot gamely lasted for fourth at 45/1 odds for Junior Guelpa after forcing the pace early against FTB but could not secure the lead, yielding to the pocket as Billie de Montfort faded. 50/1 Feliciano (6m Ready Cash) was fifth ahead of 110/1 Frisbee d’Am and a distant 97/1 Billie de Montfort.

Delia du Pommereux

mid-stretch

J-P Barjon (left) presents the Prix de France trophy to the connections of the winning daughter of Niky, a horse he raced and sire of monte champion Bilibili.

To watch the race replay, click here.

LeTrot files/photos