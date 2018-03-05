Feature winner at Kincsem Park

February 3, 2018 - Saturday’s Tavaszi “Spring” Handicap (purse 1,100,000Huf, 1960 meters distance handicap) went to Emese Vezer teamed and Emil Csordas trained Urban Legend (5m Gustav Diamant -Jasmin Diamant- Sugarcane Hanover ) timed in 1.21.8kr. The 40 meter handicapped Dabano As (7m Abano As -Draft As- Pine Chip ) took second for Csaba Lakatos and the 20 meter penalized Ugeto Star (5m Americas Dust -Intelligent Star- Oaklea Bluejay ) was third driven by Laszlo Kolozsi.

On the undercard was the Sors DIJ (purse 400,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) that went to 1.18.1kr timed, and now five for five in HU after import from Germany, Longines (4f Conway Hall -Kentucky Love Song- Valley Victor ), with Andrea Fazekas up for trainer Imre Fazekas and owner Pimri. Betty Evo (5f Orlando Vici -Grant Me Glory- Yankee Glide ) was secomd for Laszlo Kolozsi while Ultimate Force (5m Connecting People -Kamilla- Valley Guardian ) took the third spot for trainer/driver Imre Fazekas. The winner is classy mare with a promising future.

Unique Vil (5m Conway Hall -Deborah Bi- Park Avenue Joe ) was back as a winner in the Ezerjo DIJ (purse 600,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) timed in 1.19.1kr for driver Sandor Varga. He bested Victory Knick (6g Cantab Hall -Lapponia Knick- Lindy’s Crown ) handled by Emil Csordas and third finishing Bimbo du Chenu (7f Scipion du Goutier -Ovive de Chenu- Casino des Sports ) driven by Csaba Lakatos

Thomas H. Hicks