Urgointohearmeroar dazzles running track record

Columbus, MN -The Saturday evening (June 29) Harness Racing program at Running Aces was highlighted by a track record performance from Urgointohearmeroar (Mooney Svendsen) who dominated a $7,000 conditioned pace and stopped the timer in 1:50.4 to register a new track record for 4 year old geldings.

The clocking also equaled the fastest time ever at Running Aces, a distinction he now currently holds with Six Gun, Trashytoungetalker, and Holdingallthecards.

After getting away from the gate in fifth position early, Svendsen sent his charge first-over and swept to the lead near the 3/8 marker. Once on the lead, Urgointohearmeroar ($4.40) was never in doubt, keeping early leader Skim The Top (Don Harmon) at bay in the pocket, and powering home in the final half (:55.0) to score a 1 ¾ length tally over Skim The Top and Marktentwentyseven (Dean Magee), who was 8 ¾ lengths back at the wire.

Urgointohearmeroar is by Mystery Chase , out of the Jenna's Beach Boy mare Unconditional. He has now won fifteen of nineteen career races for owner/trainer Mark Anderson, who nominated him to the 2019 Dan Patch Free-For-All Pace coming up in July at Running Aces.

The $13,800 featured event on Saturday was the 3 Year Old Minnesota-Sired "Class A" Pacing event, with a very talented field of seven contenders. The race delivered a super exciting stretch battle that had all of the contestants in hot pursuit of front-runner Stay Humble N Kind (Gerald Longo) who benefitted from a :30.3 breather in the second quarter to have plenty left in the tank deep in the stretch, holding off four challengers and scoring a third-straight victory by a head in 1:54.3. Windmeupnwatchmego (Dean Magee) just missed a fourth straight win, while SB Bodacious (Rick Magee) was only beaten a half-length in third. Stay Humble N Kind is also owned and trained by Gerald Longo, and returned $8.60 for the win ticket.

In The $9,200 Minnesota-Sired "Class B" Pace, The Boss' Wife ($7.20) captured her very first lifetime win, with an aggressive drive by her trainer Nick Roland, she dominated the affair with a gate-to-wire tally in 1:58. The 3 year old filly by Voracious Hanover showed a tremendous improvement while third in her last outing, and followed that up with the 1 length victory tonight for owners Cathy Dessert and Set The Pace Racing LLC.

Drivers Mooney Svendsen, Dean Magee and Steve Wiseman all turned in doubles on the Saturday card.

Live Racing returns to Running Aces on Sunday, June 30, with first post at 6:00 pm (CDT).

By Darin Gagne

for Running Aces Casino, Hotel & Racetrack