€209,000 Grand Premio Continentale at Bologna

September 17, 2017 - Today at Bologna, Italy (804 meter track) featured the Grand Premio Continentale (Harness racing four years old males, purse €209,000, 2060 meters autostart) produced a resounding five length 1.11.5kr timed win for Urlo Dei Venti (4m Mago d’Amore -Armbro Wealthy- Malabar Man ) driven by Enrico Bellei. The great gaited colt trotted away from his pursuers around the last bend. Unicorno SLM (4m Love You -CL Brightness- King Conch ) was second for Wim Paal. Third went to Dreammoko (4m Timoko -Uranie d’Atout- Kaisy Dream ) handled by Gabriele Gelormini in his presumed final start before the Yonkers International in New York.

The four year old mares contested the Grand Premio Continentale Filly (purse €77,000, 1660 meters autostart) and Une Etoile Gar (4f Varenne -Lorin- Ganymede ) prevailed timed in 1.12.6kr for her 11th career win in 34 starts. Mario Minopoli Jr. teamed the winner. Second was Uma Francis (4f Explot Caf -Fashion Dei Sogni- Lemon Dra ) driven by Enrico Bellei. Third went to United Roc (4f Filipp Roc -Estasi Roc- Princely Fellow ) for Santo Mollo.

Thomas H. Hicks