Day At The Track

€209,000 Grand Premio Continentale at Bologna

10:36 AM 18 Sep 2017 NZST
Urlo Dei Venti, Harness Racing
Urlo Dei Venti
GAET Photo

September 17, 2017 - Today at Bologna, Italy (804 meter track) featured the Grand Premio Continentale (Harness racing four years old males, purse €209,000, 2060 meters autostart) produced a resounding five length 1.11.5kr timed win for Urlo Dei Venti (4m Mago d’Amore-Armbro Wealthy-Malabar Man) driven by Enrico Bellei. The great gaited colt trotted away from his pursuers around the last bend. Unicorno SLM (4m Love You-CL Brightness-King Conch) was second for Wim Paal. Third went to Dreammoko (4m Timoko-Uranie d’Atout-Kaisy Dream) handled by Gabriele Gelormini in his presumed final start before the Yonkers International in New York.

The four year old mares contested the Grand Premio Continentale Filly (purse €77,000, 1660 meters autostart) and Une Etoile Gar (4f Varenne-Lorin-Ganymede) prevailed timed in 1.12.6kr for her 11th career win in 34 starts. Mario Minopoli Jr. teamed the winner. Second was Uma Francis (4f Explot Caf-Fashion Dei Sogni-Lemon Dra) driven by Enrico Bellei. Third went to United Roc (4f Filipp Roc-Estasi Roc-Princely Fellow) for Santo Mollo.

Thomas H. Hicks

