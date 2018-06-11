Day At The Track

Urlo dei Venti romps in Oslo Grand Prix

04:28 AM 11 Jun 2018 NZST
Urlo Dei Venti scored a romp in winning the Oslo Grand Prix Harness racing
Winning connections of Urlo Dei Venti celebrate receiving the Oslo Grand Prix Cup

Oslo, Norway - The 3.6/1 Urlo dei Venti (5m Mago d’Amore-Armbro Wealthy-Malabar Man) with Enrico Bellei up for trainer Gennaro Casillo, made a shambles of the Gr. I International UET Masters Series VG Grand Prix Oslo (total purse €289,226, 2100 meters autostart, 10 starters) scoring by seven lengths in the 1.10.5kr clocked victory.

Bellei had the winner in front early and the result was never in doubt as the 9/10 favorite Twister Bi made a dq miscue before at the start.

Urlo dei Venti raised his career earnings to €930,050 for owner Scuderia Barbalbero of Italy.

The 63/1 Evil Enok ME (5m Magnetic Power-Topaz Dragon) was second for trainer/driver Noralf P. Braekken and owner Lars Mikal Braekken.

Third was 14/1 Uza Josselyn (7f Love You-Tea Josselyn) reined by Erik Adielsson for trainer Rene Aebischer and Ecurie Rhythm and Blues.The 50/1 Rajesh Face (5m Raja Mirchi) was fourth for Per Oleg Midfjeld driving for trainer Lutfi Kolgjini. The 3.9/1 second choice Cyber Lane was fitth. 11/1 Dreammoko ended eighth. 

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 

 


 

