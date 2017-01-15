Usain Jolt returns in style

One of last season's top harness racing two-year-olds Usain Jolt returned to racing with a brilliant win in the Bevan Lee's Butchery Pace over 2200 metres in Launceston on Friday night.

Usain Jolt won the Dandy Patch Stakes final in Hobart before ending his two-year-old campaign with a game second to Offthetopofmyhead in Launceston in early July last year.

His trainer Tony Petersen gave the gelded son of Village Jolt plenty of time off and while his trial form leading up to his return wasn't flash the three-year-old relished being back in racing mode.

Driver Ricky Duggan allowed Usain Jolt ($1.80) to settle midfield from his second-row draw but when the pace slackened over a lap from home Duggan sent his charge around the field to face the breeze outside of the leader Entreemaindesert ($10.50).

The second elect Buster William ($4.30) had enjoyed a cosy run in the one-out line so when his driver Mark Yole eased out to make his charge and he joined Usain Jolt turning for home.

The pair drew clear of the rest and for a fleeting moment it looked as if Buster William would have the edge but when Duggan called on Usain Jolt for the big effort he drew clear and went on to score by about eight metres from Buster William with near rank outsider Blues Ace ($81) a closing third.