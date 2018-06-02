Day At The Track

Utmost Delight wins brutal 4yo Diamond

02:24 PM 02 Jun 2018 NZST
Utmost Delight
Utmost Delight
HRNZ Photo

Bettor's Delight mare Utmost Delight has won a brutal Jewels race, finally claiming a narrow victory in stirring home stretch battle with harness racing rival Delishka.

Utmost Delight had to be the best horse to win after sitting three wide and parked for most of the race while Mark Purdon took the bull by the horns and launched to the front early on All Stars runner Partyon.

In the straight Utmost Delight dug deepest and beat Deliska by a half a length with a further length back to Seaswift Joy in third.

Driver Ricky May gave credit to trainer Steven Reid after the race.

"I have only driven her five times and she has never been out of the first two for me, so Steven always has her pretty spot on,"he said.

Steven Reid said it was a great week for him.

"All I can say is it has been a great week.

"I had my doubts today that she could win but the way she worked during the week I thought she only needs an ounce of luck and she had no luck but still won.

"I am just rapt. I am really rapt for the owners and everyone involved in the horse," he said.

Utmost Delight paced the mile in 1-52.7 

Harnesslink Media

 

Listen to owner Charlie Roberts son in law Paul Kenny

Utmost Delight

WOODLANDS STUD 4YO DIAMOND (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1), $150,000, 4YO MARES, 1609m
  For 4-year-old pacing mares.
Video Video Weather: Overcast     Track: Fast      Race History    
Plc Bk Horse Barrier Hcap Stakes Fav Time Margin Driver Trainer
1 13 Utmost Delight 13 fr 75,000.00 1/2 1-52.7   R T May S J Reid
2 5 Delishka 5 fr 22,500.00 3/3 1-52.8 0.50 M J Williamson B K Mowbray
3 2 Seaswift Joy 2 fr 15,000.00 2/1 1-53.2 2.40 J P Stormont J P Stormont
4 11 Opoutama 11 fr 6,375.00 8/8 1-53.3 2.80 Z E Butcher B Purdon
5 12 Partyon 12 fr 4,735.00 5/4 1-53.3 3.00 Mark Purdon M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
6 7 Step Up 7 fr 3,770.00 9/9 1-53.9 5.60 D J Butcher S G Telfer
7 3 Juice Brogden 3 fr 3,770.00 6/6 1-53.9 6.00 N A Chilcott Miss N A Chilcott
8 10 Bonnie Joan 10 fr 3,770.00 4/5 1-54.0 6.10 D J Dunn C T Dalgety
9 1 Christanna 1 fr 3,770.00 10/10 1-54.5 8.90 P A Butcher M G Berger
10 8 American Empress 8 fr 3,770.00 11/12 1-54.7 9.90 S W Abernethy J M Young
11 6 Bettor's Heart 6 fr 3,770.00 7/7 1-56.0 16.10 J R Dunn P D Bagrie
12 4 Lynbar Rose 4 fr 3,770.00 12/11 1-56.7 19.60 M W McKendry MNZM J M Young
$150,000.00  
Scratchings
SCR 9 Carlas Pixel 9              
 
   
Divs: $4.20. $1.70. $2.10. $1.60. Quinella $9.30. Trifecta $72.70. First4 $508.20.
Margins: 1/2 length, 2 lengths, 1/2 length
Times: Mile Rate: 1-52.7 Last 800m: 56.0 Last 400m: 28.2
Placed Horses:
     
Utmost Delight 2013 4 B m Bettor's Delight - Victor Supreme   (by Placid Victor)
   Trainer: S J Reid, Pukekohe
   Owner: C J Roberts
   Breeder: C J Roberts
  
Delishka 2013 4 Br m Bettor's Delight - Balishka   (by Badlands Hanover)
   Trainer: B K Mowbray, Russley
   Owner: Nanticoke Racing Inc
   Breeder: E W Knight,B K Mowbray
  
Seaswift Joy 2013 4 B m Bettor's Delight - Swift Belle   (by Christian Cullen)
   Trainer: J P Stormont, Pukekohe
   Owner: M I Shinn, Mrs P G Redmond, J R Redmond, G S Redmond, D C Redmond, A G Redmond
   Breeder: M J Prendergast,Mrs P G Redmond,M I Shinn
