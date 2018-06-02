Utmost Delight wins brutal 4yo Diamond

Bettor's Delight mare Utmost Delight has won a brutal Jewels race, finally claiming a narrow victory in stirring home stretch battle with harness racing rival Delishka.

Utmost Delight had to be the best horse to win after sitting three wide and parked for most of the race while Mark Purdon took the bull by the horns and launched to the front early on All Stars runner Partyon.

In the straight Utmost Delight dug deepest and beat Deliska by a half a length with a further length back to Seaswift Joy in third.

Driver Ricky May gave credit to trainer Steven Reid after the race.

"I have only driven her five times and she has never been out of the first two for me, so Steven always has her pretty spot on,"he said.

Steven Reid said it was a great week for him.

"All I can say is it has been a great week.

"I had my doubts today that she could win but the way she worked during the week I thought she only needs an ounce of luck and she had no luck but still won.

"I am just rapt. I am really rapt for the owners and everyone involved in the horse," he said.

Utmost Delight paced the mile in 1-52.7

WOODLANDS STUD 4YO DIAMOND (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1), $150,000, 4YO MARES, 1609m For 4-year-old pacing mares. Video Weather: Overcast Track: Fast Race History

Divs: $4.20. $1.70. $2.10. $1.60. Quinella $9.30. Trifecta $72.70. First4 $508.20. Margins: 1/2 length, 2 lengths, 1/2 length Times: Mile Rate: 1-52.7 Last 800m: 56.0 Last 400m: 28.2

