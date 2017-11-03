Two Gr. 1 races at Milano worth €308,000 each

October 1, 2017 - A super harness racing program was held Wednesday at Milano, including the Orsi Mangelli Open and Filly, the Gran Premio Delle Nazioni and the Coppa de Milano. Recaps of those events follow.

The Orsi Mangelli Filly (Gr. I, purse €77,000, 1650 meters autostart) went to 1.11.9kr Vallecchia DR (3f Adrian Chip -Fiammetta DX- Uronometro ) with an easy front end score for Alessandro Gocciadoro, Villa Santina Jet (3f Igor Font -Lunigianna Jet- Supergill) was second for Santo Mollo and third was Vanatta (3f Pascia’Lest -Classic Toy- Malabar Man ) driven by Roberto Vecchione.

The Gr. I Gran Premio Delle Nazioni (purse €308,000 , 2250 meters autostart) went to 1.12.2kr timed Uze Josselyn (6m Love You -Teza Josselyn- Ganymede -Ezira Josselyn- Royal Prestige ) with Alexandre Abrivard up. He race fourth on the inner throughout and was seventh in the final bend, before escaping blockage and he surged late to victory. Pacesetter Timone EK (5m Mr. Vic -Gemona- Lemon Dra ) and Enrico Bellei held second and Tony Gio (6m Varenne -Ilaria Jet- Pine Chip ) was third for Edourard Loccisano. Toseland Kyu and Trendy OK were fourth and fifth.

Replay: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVzDuntbA5s

The Gr. I Grand Premio Orsi Mangelli (purse €308,000 , 1650 meters autostart) went to 1.11.8kr timed Vitruvio (3m Adrian Chip -Tigre OM- Zebu ) handled by Alessandro Gocciadoro that scored narrowly on the front. Vanesia EK (3f Explot Caf -Nike EK- Varenne ) was a rallying second for Pietro Gubellini and third was Valdivia (3f Adrian Chip -Love On The Rocks- Donerail ). The two eliminations went first to 1.11.9kr timed Venesia EK with Pietro Gubellini up as they defeated Valdivia and Von Wise As. The second elim went to 1.12.1kr timed Vitruvio with Alessandro Gocciadoro up, as they bested Voltare Gifant and Voyager Grif.

Later the Orsi Mangelli Consolation (purse €22,000, 1650 meters autostart) went to 1.12.4kr timed Vessillo As (3m Mondiale OK -Yankee Dapple- Donerail ) for Enrico Baldi. Vicino Mec (3m Chiaccio del Nord -Dance Speed- Lagerfeld OM ) was second and Vienvia Font (3m Conway Hall -Issima OK- Pine Chip ) was third for Andrea Guzzinati.

Also on the card was the Premio Coppa de Milano raced in two elim and a finale (purse €40,040, 1650 meters autostart). Arazi Boko (10g Varenne -Laura Kemp- Express Ride -Keystone Sheena), fifth dam Stenographer, took the finale timed in 1.11.5kr for Enrico Bellei. Terra del Rio (5f Varenne -Urbem d’Asolo- Ata Star L ) was second for Santo Mollo and Shatar Club (6m Love You -Iana Club- Uronometro ) was third for Alessandro Gocciadoro. The eliminations went to 1.12.2kr timed ShatarClub with Gocciadoro up, over Troja d’Asolo and Terra del Rio; and the second elim went to 1.12.2kr timed Arazi Boko for Bellei, over Sugar Rey and Sonia, the resulting finale winner.

Thomas H. Hicks



