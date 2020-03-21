Day At The Track

Uza Josselyn retired

02:05 PM 21 Mar 2020 NZDT
Uza Josselyn Untitled.jpg
Uza Josselyn
Le Trot Photo

March 19, 2020 - Last week the great nine year old harness racing mare Uza Josselyn (9f Love You-Tezira Josselyn-Ganymede-Ezira Josselyn-Royal Prestige) was retired by her owners/trainers Rena and Barbara Aebischer.

She retired with 33 career victories in 79 starts for 1.274,678€ earned plus 11 times second and four times third.

Ecurie Yvan Bernard bred this classy mare that became the Swiss champion with a Gr. I victory in the Gran Premio Milan.

She was second in the 2019 Prix de France and the Prix d-Atlantique.

She recorded a 1.09kr time at Enghien in the Prix de Washington, becoming one of the fastest mares in Europe.

She last raced at Cagnes sur Mer in the Criterium de Vitesse in early March.

Uza’s female competitor Belina Josselyn, also a daughter of Love You, is at home of the farm and readying to be bred to Ready Cash.

Belina Josselyn

Thomas H. Hicks

