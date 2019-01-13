Day At The Track

V75 Gold Arvid Stjernswards

07:22 AM 14 Jan 2019 NZDT
Dante Boko
Dante Boko
Jagersro Photo

Saturday at Jagersro was the V75 Gold Arvid Stjernswards (200,000SEK to the winner, 1640 meters autostart, 11 starters) with victory to the 2.8/1 Dante Boko (9g Going Kronos-Margherita Rosa-Abo Volo) timed in 1.12.1kr and reined by harness racing trainer Adrian Kolgjini.

17/1 Shadow Gar (8f Pine Chip-Lady Killer Gar) took second with Christoffer Eriksson up for trainer Jerry Riordan and owner Pietro Gubellini.

Third was 59/1 Art On Line (12g Rite On Line-Lass Fleur-Backstreet Guy) for pilot Carl Johan Jepson

Thomas H. Hicks

 

