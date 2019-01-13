Saturday at Jagersro was the V75 Gold Arvid Stjernswards (200,000SEK to the winner, 1640 meters autostart, 11 starters) with victory to the 2.8/1 Dante Boko (9g Going Kronos -Margherita Rosa- Abo Volo ) timed in 1.12.1kr and reined by harness racing trainer Adrian Kolgjini.

17/1 Shadow Gar (8f Pine Chip -Lady Killer Gar) took second with Christoffer Eriksson up for trainer Jerry Riordan and owner Pietro Gubellini.

Third was 59/1 Art On Line (12g Rite On Line -Lass Fleur- Backstreet Guy ) for pilot Carl Johan Jepson

Thomas H. Hicks