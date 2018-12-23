V75 action at Mantorptravet in Sweden

December 22, 2018 - Saturday harness racing V75 action in Sweden was at Mantorptravet with the STL Gold (200,000SEK to the winner, 2140 meters autostart) going to 1.6/1 Lionel (8m Look de Star -Aurora Sign- Smok’n Lantern ), timed in 1.13.5kr and driven by his owner Goran Antonsen for trainer Daniel Reden.

Lionel, by a good FR sire (and a son of Coktail Jet foaled in 1999) and bred in Norway, now has recorded 24 wins in 72 career starts for 16,143,083SEK earned.

He has four wins in 14 starts during 2018.

He won an elimination to the 2018 Elitloppet timed in 1.09.7kr and then finished fifth in the final. 1

2/1 Whitehouse Express (7m Yankee Glide -Miss Garland- Garland Lobell ) was second this day for driver Orjan Kihlstrom and 2.9/1 On Track Piraten (10g Kool du Caux ) was third for Oskar J. Andersson.

Thomas H. Hicks