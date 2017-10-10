Valchiria OP wins €1,001,000 Italiano del Trotto

October 8, 2017 - Sunday harness racing trotting action of note took place throughout Europe, at Roma Capannelle, Charlottenlund DE and in Finland.

The top race was the Italiano del Trotto for a purse of €1,001,000, a Gr. I event contested at a 2100 meter distance autostart. The Ideale Luis filly Vanchiria OP was victorious driven by Roberto Andreghetti timed in 1.14.8kr by two lengths. Vertigo Spin and Villa Santina Jet were the next two on the line.

Roma Capannelle – Pr. Derby Italiano del Trotto (purse €1,001,000, 2100 meters autostart)

Race time 1.14.8kr

Valchiria OP (3f Ideale Luis -Maya del Ronco- Toss Out ), Roberto Andreghetti up

Vertigo Spin (3m Nad al Sheba -Gail Lindy- Donerail ), V.P. Dell’Annunziata driver

Villa Santina Jet (3f Igor Font -Lunigiana Jet- Supergill ), Santo Mollo aboard

Note- Vivid Wise As finished seventh

The undercard featured the Oaks del Trotto Finale for a purse of €253,000 and raced over 1640 meters autostart. Venesia EL scored for Pietro Gubellini in the three horse photo timed in 1.12.6kr from between horses, after sitting third on the pegs during the race. Viscardra Jet and Vale Capare were second and third respectively.

Roma Capannelle – Premio Oaks del Trotto (purse €253,000, 1640 meters autostart)

Race time 1.12.6kr

Vanesia EK (3f Exploit Caf -Nike EK- Varenne ), Pietro Gubellini up

Viscardra Jet (3f Pine Chip -Nives Jet- Naglo ), F. Piscane driving

Vale Capare (3f Conway Hall -Madame Capar- Supergill ), Enrico Bellei up

Note: winner closed from third on the pegs to defeat leader Vale Capare

Older trotters battled in the Gran Premio Torilli for a purse of €110,000. The impressive 1.12.4kr timed winner over 2100 meters autostart, Timone OK, was reined by Enrico Bellei and increased his career earnings past the €950,000 level with his 24th victory. Peace Of Mind and Tamure Roc were next.

Roma Capannelle - Pr Gran Premio Torilli (purse €110,000, 2100 meters autostart)

Race time 1.12.4kr

Timone EK (5m Mr. Vic -Gemona- Lemon Dra ), Enrico Bellei up

Peace Of Mind (8f Uronometro -Erica d’Alfa- Sugarcane Hanover ), Pietro Gubellini driving

Tamure Roc (5f Explot Caf -Ema Roc- Lemon Dra ), Santo Mollo up

Note: winner scored gate to wire by two lengths, his 24th win in 34 starts now for earnings in excess of €950,000; Roma Capannelle is a 1000 meter track

In Finland was the Kriterium raced at Teivo for a purse of €247,875 (the winner earned €112,500). Run For Royalty scored timed in 1.17.4kr driven by Hannu Torvinen, as the son of NY based RC Royalty , bested Builders Caviar and another RC Royalty sired performer, the third finishing Piece Of Rock. This race was a Gr. I UET contest.

Teivo FI – Finland Kriterium (purse €247,875 with €112,500 to the winner, 2600 meters autostart, three year olds)

October 8, 2017

Race time 1.17.4kr

Run For Royalty (3m RC Royalty -Run For The Bank- Conway Hall ), Hannu Torvinen up

Builders Caviar (3m SJs Caviar -Ranch Keep On Ice- Love You ), Erik Adielsson driver

Piece Of Rock (3m RC Royalty -Piece By Piece- Rite On Line ), Juha Utala up

At historic Charlottenlund Denmark was the Menhammer Stuteri Kriterium raced for a purse of 300,000Dkr. The 1.14.3kr timed winner was 19/10 odds Cuba Libre Ice, a three year old gelded son of Great Challenger, that Johan Untersteiner teamed. Another Great Challenger gelding, Confidence, earned second ahead of the Andover Hall colt Cocky. Summary follows.

Charlottenlund DE – Menhammar Danish Kriterium (purse 300,000Kr, 2500 meters autostart, three year olds)

Race time 1.14.3kr

19/10 odds Cuba Libre Ice (3g Great Challenger -Global Acceptance- Giant Chill ), Johan Untersteiner up

Confidence (3g Great Challenger -Uni Haleryd- Alf Palema ), Ken Ecce driver

Cocky (3m Andover Hall -Perilous- Pine Chip ), Erik Adielsson up

Note: Cuba Libre Ice was bred by Stutteri Ice on Bornholm. Driver Untersteiner commented post race that longer distances are an advantage to his mount. On the same card the Masters was raced over 2000 meters for a purse of 100,000Kr and veteran Oni Wan scored timed in 1.12.5kr for driver Flemming Jensen.

Thomas H. Hicks