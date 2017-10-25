Vale Alan Tubbs

Australian harness racing is in profound mourning today following the tragic passing of iconic horseman and training genius Alan Tubbs on Monday night just two days after his 61st birthday.

One of the most respected and revered conditioners of his generation Tubbs was a wizard with young horses as evidenced by his record of four Vicbred Super Series successes, one Australian Pacing Gold title and one Victoria Oaks crown between 2004 and 2012.

But it was his exhilarating partnership with Melpark Major for which Tubbs will be best remembered by harness racing devotees Australasia-wide.

An unpopularly bred son of superstar racehorse but otherwise moderate sire Iraklis , Melpark Major came under Tubbs’s specialist tutelage after recording five wins from 25 starts for owner and original handler Donny Smith.

The standardbred powerhouse known simply as ‘Donny’ went totally berserk from there.

Included among his first 20 wins for Tubbs, secured in just 28 starts, were the 4YO Vicbred Super Series Final over Lombo Pocket Watch, the Melton Plate, two Legends Miles and a mindblowing Victoria Cup triumph in the fastest time that will ever be recorded over Moonee Valley’s 2575m trip.

Melpark Major was Tubbsy’s champion, the one he deserved, the one he had toiled for and the one he loved so dearly he would continue to visit with carrots in hand long after the big horse had retired, but the honour roll of other Tubbs-trained stars was equally significant and his emotional connection with them barely less profound.

Many will remember the deeds of Super Series champions Dee En Ay Macray (twice) and Brief Glance, APG king Same Old Macray, Oaks princess Moment In Time and Queen of the Pacific winner Gipsys Return along with current star Tee Cee Bee Macray, who will provide a beautiful if heartbreaking link to Tubbsy’s legacy as his career continues to unfold.

That’s not to forget the week-in, week-out heroics of slightly more blue-collared warriors like Bomber Macray, Chilled Sanction, Blazeaway Macray, Cut For An Ace, Kid Me Not and Aftoodo among others.

As momentous as Tubbs’s influence on the industry was as a trainer, however, it was his standing and reputation as a loving family man, mentor and font of knowledge about the sport he made his life which will be best remembered by those lucky enough to have personally known him.

That and his unique personality which combined a playful, cheeky charisma and lust for life despite enduring decades of kidney disease-related ill health with a sometimes combative competitiveness and determination to succeed at harness racing’s elite level.

Among the multitudes paying homage to one of the nation’s most universally admired horsemen on Twitter after news broke of his untimely death following a ruptured brain aneurysm 10 days earlier were leading trainer/driver Michael Stanley and devoted owner Paul Dobson.

“RIP Tubbsy, you taught me a lot and will forever be grateful,” Stanley Tweeted.

“RIP Alan Tubbs; you were a true friend, gentleman and genius trainer,” Dobson echoed.

A trotting patriarch in every conceivable sense, Tubbs is survived by wife Kate, his greatest supporter and friend whom he openly adored, and daughters Amy and Jess, whom the recently sold family farm Jessamy Park was named in honour of, along with their respective partners Matthew Whittle and Greg Sugars.

A celebration of Alan Tubbs’ wonderful life is currently being planned and details of this celebration will be posted on harness.org when they come to hand.

Jason Bonnington