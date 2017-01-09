Vale Ken Wills

Ken Wills with Bret Armagh after winning a heat of the 1973 WA Pacing Cup

Well known and respected Bendigo harness racing trainer-driver Ken Wills passed away on Friday, January 6 aged 86.

Ken commenced working with horses after school with his father Les who trained gallopers and pacers from a property in Woodward Rd. Golden Square in Bendigo.

When only eighteen, Ken became foreman for leading Victorian thoroughbred trainer Jack Holt at Mordialloc, then for Stan Piper at Mentone. When Stan Piper sold his stables to Angus Armanasco, Ken returned to Bendigo, working gallopers for Wally Hyatt, proprietor of the Bendigo Timber company, and the first president of the Bendigo Trotting Club. Hyatt had some harness horses so Ken commenced to train those. His first winner as a trainer/driver was Placid Peter.

When 22, he moved to Barellan (NSW) to train for George Inglis and other owners including Len Walker. Standout horses were Star Hill who in 1958 won at Harold Park Sydney as a 10yo, not having won for 2 years, and Last Scott , a NZ bred son of U Scott that later sired winners.

Ken returned to Bendigo, and with his wife Elaine established a property in McIvor Rd named Star Hill Lodge from where he trained a string of high class horses including multiple cup winner, Victorian Breeders Plate winner Pacing Scott and the dual Oaks winner Lynmont. Ken also trained gallopers including Jet Land.

Ken considered his best horse to be Star Hill. During an interview in 2016 he said:

“He was my first good horse…and like a pet dog would follow me anywhere”.

Ken’s last winning drive was on Farrazan at Ararat in December 1985.

Sons Laurie, Dennis and Brian and their families continue to be actively involved in the Harness Racing industry.

Among the high class pacers that Ken Wills trained and drove are:

Star Hill (Easter Handicap Sydney)

Last Scott (later sire of 68 winners)

Miracle Echo (The first Central Victorian Championship)

Pacing Scott (1961 Vic Breeders Plate)

Dale Spring (later sire of 165 winners)

Lynmont (dual Oaks winner)

Perfect Hanover (Maryborough Cup)

Brett Armagh (Heat WA Pacing Cup)

Shelley Paua, Jill’s Pet, Perfect Reveler and many more.

The funeral service for Ken Wills will take place at Sacred Heart Cathedral, cnr High and Wattle Streets Bendigo at 10:30 am on Friday, January 13.