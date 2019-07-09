Valko Jenilat upset winner at La Capelle

July 7, 2019 - Valko Jenilat (10m Kepler -Perle du Roc) took today’s 2nd leg of the harness racing Challenge du Trot Grand Vitesse (the Gr. II Prix de la Communaute de Communes Thierache du Centre) at La Capelle clocked in 1.10.5kr and reined by Paul Philippe Ploquin.

Sebastien Guarato trains the veteran campaigner for owner Guy Chaumont.

Valko now has 22 career wins in 102 starts for 1,258,415€ in life earnings.

He was off at 54/1 odds and rallied late to defeat 6/10 favorite Aubrion du Gers (9g Memphis du Rib ) with owner/trainer Jean Michel Bazire aboard.

Aubrion was parked from the start in a death match with Bold Eagle.

18/1 Billie de Montfort (8f Jasmin de Flore ) rallied from the pocket for third driven by Gabriele Gelormini for trainer Guarato, just missing second.

The 1.3/1 second choice, Bold Eagle (8m Ready Cash ), gave way late for fourth with Bjorn Goop up for trainer Guarato.

To watch a replay click here.

Thomas H. Hicks



