Day At The Track

Valko Jenilat upset winner at La Capelle

01:00 AM 09 Jul 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Valko Jenilat, harness racing
Valko Jenilat
Le Trot Photo

July 7, 2019 - Valko Jenilat (10m Kepler-Perle du Roc) took today’s 2nd leg of the harness racing Challenge du Trot Grand Vitesse (the Gr. II Prix de la Communaute de Communes Thierache du Centre) at La Capelle clocked in 1.10.5kr and reined by Paul Philippe Ploquin.

Sebastien Guarato trains the veteran campaigner for owner Guy Chaumont.

Valko now has 22 career wins in 102 starts for 1,258,415€ in  life earnings.

He was off at 54/1 odds and rallied late to defeat 6/10 favorite Aubrion du Gers (9g Memphis du Rib) with owner/trainer Jean Michel Bazire aboard.

Aubrion was parked from the start in a death match with Bold Eagle.

18/1 Billie de Montfort (8f Jasmin de Flore) rallied from the pocket for third driven by Gabriele Gelormini for trainer Guarato, just missing second.

The 1.3/1 second choice, Bold Eagle (8m Ready Cash), gave way late for fourth with Bjorn Goop up for trainer Guarato.

To watch a replay click here.

Thomas H. Hicks


 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

She'sgotitgoingon spectacular in career debut
09-Jul-2019 04:07 AM NZST
Maryland Standardbred Fund Stakes
09-Jul-2019 03:07 AM NZST
Im The Muscle victorious in feature
09-Jul-2019 03:07 AM NZST
Hall of Fame welcomes 18 new members
08-Jul-2019 19:07 PM NZST
David Miller wins HOF Trot
08-Jul-2019 10:07 AM NZST
Coppola pilots four winners on the program
08-Jul-2019 09:07 AM NZST
Americanprimetime wins feature
08-Jul-2019 08:07 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News