Valko Jenilat wins Grand Prix de Bretagne

November 19, 2017 - Valko Jenilat (8m Kepler -Perle du Roc) held gamely and scored in today’s harness racing Gr. II Grand Prix de Bretagne (purse €120,000, 2700 meters, International) timed in 1.13.2kr and reined by Eric Raffin for trainer Sebastien Guarato and Ecurie G&F Raffre.

The 1.1/1 favorite defeated peg hugging stablemate 12.6/1 Billie de Montfort (6f Jasmin de Flore -Quismy de Montfort) with David Thomain driving for owner Philippe Dauphin and trainer Guarato. 21.9/1 Charly du Noyer (5m Ready Cash -Ornella Jet) was third for Yoann Lebourgeois, trainer Philippe Allaire and Ecurie Normandy Spirit.

These top three earned qualification for the Prix d’Amerique in late January. 5.3/1 second choice Bird Parker (6m Ready Cash -Belisha) was fourth for J.Ph. Monclin, trainer Allaire and owner Elisabeth Allaire, ahead for fifth finishing 66.1/1 outsider Shadow Gar (5f Pine Chip -Lady Killer Gar) with owner/trainer Pietro Gubellini up. Belina Josselyn finished ninth racing with shoes and UIza Josselyn was tenth.

Bold Eagle was a late scratch.

Fractions were conservative (1.14.1kr with 1500 meters remaining, 1.14.4kr at the 1000, 1.13.8kr with 500 to go).

A sizeable crowd was on hand at Paris-Vincennes this day for a superb racing program.

Thomas H. Hicks