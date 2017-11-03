€110,000 Prix de Cevennes at Vincennes

November 2, 2017 - Today’s Gr. III Prix de Cevennes (purse €110,000, 2700 meters, 12 starters) drew a super quality harness racing field and victory went to 1/2 favorite Valko Jenilat (8m Kepler -Perle du Roc) teamed by Eric Raffin for trainer Sebastien Guarato and Ecurie G&F Raffre. 6.8/1 Ave Avis (7m Kesaco Phedo -Magna Avis) took second for trainer/driver J-M Bazire ahead of 7.6/1 Virginie du Maza (8g Prodigious -Pocket Edition) with trainer/driver Sebastian Ernault. Uppercut du Manche, Booster Winner and Amiral Sacha were fourth through sixth. The beaten field also included monte stars Bilibili and Bellissima France. Race time was 1.13.8kr.

The Vincennes program also included the Q+ Prix de Soulac (purse €70,000, 2700 meters, 18 starters) with victory to 1.13kr timed 24.9/1 Aero King (7h Hooper -Quarmina du Hour) for Anthony Barrier and owner/trainer Vincent Lecroq. 98.4/1 Vasco Flower (8g Niky -Nimea) was second for Damien Bonne and owner/trainer Christian Bigeon with third to 8.6/1 Arius du Douet (7g Oyonnax ) with Franck Nivard the trainer/driver.

The Prix du Durat (purse €85,000, 2700 meters, 13 starters) also was a day’s highlight and 5/2 Blue Story (6f Opium -Loumana Flor) scored for Pierre Levesque, and trainer Thomas Levesque. Timed in 1.14.2kr the winner bested 6.7/1 Black Atout (6m Prodigious -La Laqune) and Mathieu Mottier for trainer Franck Leblanc. 9.4/1 Brune des Forges (6f Rolling d’heripe ) was third for David Thomain.

Other Vincennes action took place earlier in the week. On Tuesday the Prix Lameia (purse €42,000, 2850 meters, 15 starters three year old fillies) went to 1.15.6kr timed and 12.4/1 Estancia Love (3f Repeat Love -Quelle Aventure) with Matthieu Abrivard driving for Yves Boireau who trains for owner Jean Pierre Dubois. His Ecurie D was the breeder. 16.2/1 Esquisse Royale (3f Prodigious -Royale Flower) was next for Emilien Roulline driving for Philippe Moulin, trainer for Ecurie Victoria Dreams and this one was bred by Jean Philippe Dubois. Leo Abrivard teamed the third finishing 27.3/1 Escalade (3f Love You -Uranie du Corta).

On Tuesday the Prix Marcel Dejean (Gr. III, purse €80,000, 2200 meters, 10 two year old starters) went to 1/2 favorite Fly With Us (2f Ready Cash -Nariane Marceaux) teamed with Eric Raffin for trainer Philippe Allaire and Ecurie Normandy Spirit. 5/1 Fontaleza (2f Prince d’Espace -Houlba du Pouline) and Jean Michel Bazire took second for owner/trainer Jean Michel Beaudouin. 13.4/1 Fend l Bise (2f Prince Gede -Una Prima Steel) rallied for third with trainer Franck Anne up, for Ecurie AB Trot, the breeder/owner.

Wednesday at Laval was the Prix Albert et Raymond Poiteven (purse €30,000, 2875 meters, 15 three year olds) and the 1.15.6kr timed victory went to 6.9/1 Exotic Destination (3f Love You -Quiromantica) with Matthieu Abrivard up. Yves Boireau trains the winner for owner Jean Pierre Dubois. 9/10 favorite Exit Money (3m Coktail Jet -Making Money) took second for trainer/driver J-M Bazire while 18.1/1 Energy Victory (3f Prodigious -Queens Victory) secured third for Mathieu Mottier, Philippe Moulin (trainer) and Ecurie Victoria Dreams (Jean Philippe Dubois breeder).

Also at Laval was the Grand Prix de la Ville de Laval (purse €60,000, 2875 meters, 18 European starters) and the 1.14.7kr timed winner was 3.4/1 Univaldi d’Aval (9g Vivaldi de Chenu -Miss Me d’Aval) for J-M Bazire and owner/trainer Denis Bethouart. 2.2/1 Une Serenade (9f Gazouillis -Moonlight Serenade) rallied for second driven by Eric Raffin and 4/1 Cash Okay (5m Ready Cash -Tresokay) was third for Olivier Raffin.

