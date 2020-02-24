Day At The Track

Valokaja HIndo wins Gr. III

10:38 AM 24 Feb 2020 NZDT
Valokaja Hindo,Harness racing
Valokaja HIndo
LeTrot photo
The Jean Michel Bazire harness racing trainee and 4/10 favorite Valokaja Hindo (9m Great Challenger) won this day’s featured Gr. III Prix Joinville le Pont (purse 80,000€, 2925 meters, European eligibles) at Cagnes sur Mer.
 
The winner was timed in 1.14.3kr and Christophe Martens was the pilot. Eirik Djuve owns the now 12 time winner for 605,420€ earned. 36/1 Aprion (10g Nahar de Breval) was placed second for Y.A. Briand due to the interference dq of Balooka du Boscail. Eridan (6m Ready Cash) was placed third for driver David Bekaert and Cobra Bleu (8m Fortuna Font) was placed fourth with Bryan Coppens at the lines.
 
 
Thomas H. Hicks


 

