€200,000 Prix Comte Pierre de Montesson

February 19, 2017 - A top flight harness racing program today at Paris-Vincennes included three groupe races led by the €200,000 Prix Comte de Montesson for three year-olds, but first the apprentice jockeys were on display in the monte Prix de Grenade (purse €50,000, 2175 meters, apprentice jockeys) that started the day’s action. 1.7/1 favorite Aida des Valoisien (7f Chef du Chatelet -Ida des Valois) scored, clocked in a quick 1.12.3kr, for Jean-Yann Ricart and trainer Eddy Castelleta. Four lengths back second was 7.8/1 Atout de Fontaine (7g Oxford du Rib -Mistina de Tragui) for Julien Balu, in the irons for breeder/owner/trainer Bruno Courault. Third went to 20.4/1 Aphrodite Child (7f Love You -New Orleans) for Honorin Guerot and trainer Matthieu Abrivard.

Univaldi d’Aval (9g Vivaldi de Chenu -Kiss Me d’Aval) was victorious as 4/5 favorite in the Prix d’Aras (purse €45,000, 2700 meters, 18 European entrants – one scratch) for pilot J-M Bazire and trainer/owner Daniel Bethouart (picture below). Time was 1.14.3kr off even modest fractions. 29/1 Bazir Dimanche (9g Orlando Vici- Stora Mellosa) was second for Dominik Locqueneux and trainer Robert Bergh. Third was 11.2/1 Queasy (8g Donato Hanover -Merinated Herring) reined by Bjron Goop for trainer Ronny Kuiper and Sweden’s owner Stall Tavkompaniet AB. 40/1 Alexia du Cherisay (7f Le Big Boss -Precious Thing) was fourth for Franck Ouvrie and fifth in this Quinte+ contest was the Jerry Riordan owned/trained 5.2/1 Radysin America (7f Donato Hanover -Zagabria Dei) with Franck Nivard up. The exact order Q+ payoff (without jackpot) was €11,792 for a €2 wager.

The Gr. III monte Prix du Pontavlle de Heussey (purse €110,000, 2175 meters, eight starters) produced a well earned victory, clocked in 1.12kr (fractions 1.09.9kr at the 1500; 1.10.5kr with 1000 remaining; 1.11.6kr with 500 to go), for 13.5/1 Valse de Reve (8f Mister President -Nouba Houba) with Camille Levesque up for owner/trainer Alain Roussel. 20.2/1 Udayama (9f Echo -Lancia du Pont) was next for Guillaume Martin and owner/trainer Lois Gruossard. Third was 1.2/1 favorite Adelia de Melodie (7f Lilium Madrik -Piccola Stella) for David Thomain and the 3/2 second betting choice, Val Royal (8m Capriccio -Quarda du Rib), took fourth for Alexandre Abrivard and trainer J-M Bazire for Ecurie Charmes.

The Gr. III Prix d’Orthez (purse €100,000, 2700 meters, 15 starters – four year-olds) produced a blanket finish led by 9/2 invader from the north, Phantasm Soa (4m Cromwell -Ulver H), in rein to Matthieu Abrivard for trainer Olivier Raffin and Norway’s owner, Gudbrand ALM Skiaker. The 1.13.9kr timed winner closed stoutly to defeat 11.5/1 Discours Joyeux (4m Goetmals Wood -Quelloe Copine) and Damien Bonne, for trainer Thierry Raffegeau and owner J.Y. Roze. The 2.4/1 favorite Detroit Castelets (4m Neoh Jiel -Rosanna Bonheur) and pilot Franck Ouvrie took third for trainer J.L. Dersoir and Ecurie Luck. Fractions throughout were modest.

The featured Gr. I Prix Comte Pierre de Montesson (purse €200,000, 2700 meters. 14 three year-starters) went to 1.14.5kr timed and 6.9/1 Ecu Pierji (3m Tucson -Tosca Pierji) with Mathieu Mottier aboard. Sebastien Guarato trains this one for Philippe Dewulf and he was bred by Pierre Julienne. 23.8/1 Eros du Chene (3m Un Amour d’Haufor -Oulamova de Lou) was second for driver J-M Bazire and breeder/owner Claude Guedj. Julien LeMer is the trainer. 8.3/1 Estella Love (3f Love You -Shucca) rallied strongly for Franck Ouvrie to gain third for owner Jean-Pierre Dubois, who bred this filly through Ecurie Dream With Me. Yves Boireau is the trainer. Elisone Mag and Eliseo were fourth and fifth. Well regarded Erminig d’Oliverie,Elea Madrik and Equinoxe was miscue dq’s.

The Prix Finistere (purse €80,00, 2850 meters, 10 startes) went to 5.7/1 Cathy A Quira (5f Password -Quira des Jacquets) driven by Matthieu Abrivard and trained by Jarmo Niskanen, for breeder/owner Etienne Desmet. 10.4/1 Carla Love (5f Royal Lover -Queridade Vonnas) was second for J-M Bazire, ahead of 33.3/1 Crescendis (5f Querido de Blart -Libertatis) and driver J.F. Senet. This winner powered home in 1.13.9kr after the clocking at 500 meters remaining was 1.14.9kr.

Later in the Vincennes card the $56,000 Prix de la Gacilly went to 1.14kr timed and 3/1 odds Basic (6f Sam Bourbon-Buwarienne) raced over 2850 meters by trainer/driver Bjorn Goop for Stall Ardvidssons AB. The coldbloods contested the Prix des Trotteurs “Sang-Froid” for €20,000 over 2100 meters autostart. The 1.24.5kr clocked winner was 10/1 Finnskog Fokus (10g Spiked -Silje Spretta) with Gunnar Astevoll at the lines.