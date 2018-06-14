Day At The Track

Valse de Reve Monte winner at Vincennes

06:36 AM 14 Jun 2018 NZST
Valse de Reve, harness racing
Valse de Reve and jockey Jean Paul Fairand beat Arena del Phedo and jockey Pierre Thieulent to the finish
PMU Trot photo

Vincennes, FR - The 1.2/1 favorite Valse de Reve (9f Mister President-Nouba Houba) took Tuesday evening’s Gr. III Prix Jean Paul Fairand (apprentice jockeys, monte, purse €90,000, 2175 meters, 13 starters) clocked in 1.12.6kr and ridden by apprentice Julien Balu, his 47th victory.

Valse de Reve, trained by Alain Roussel, also owner, recorded his ninth career victory in 79 starts now for €687,170 earned. The 35/1 Arena del Phedo (8f Magnificent Rodney-Feria de Vrie) was second with Pierre Thieulent in the irons and third was 128/1 Vulcan de Bellande (9g Magnificent Rodney-Etoile de Bellande) for jockey Dylan Dulong. Valse de Reve is head number 13 on the pegs in the photos below. Quite a monte finish!!!

Also on the card was the Prix Loma (purse €54,000, 2700 meters, 12 European starters) and the 1.13.5kr timed winner was 3.9/1 Dede Au Chalet (5g Quito Kebir-Mammy Noce) with Alexandre Angot in the irons.

This winner scored for the eighth time in 24 career appearances now for €140,300 earned. 4.7/1 Dame de Bellouet (5f Mon Bellouet-Odra de Bellouet) was second with Alexandre Abrivard up and third home was 1.1/1 favorite Derby Show (5g Reflet Gede) handled by trainer P-Y Verva.

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

