Gr.1 European Championship to Vamp Kronos

10:25 AM 01 Oct 2017 NZDT
Vamp Kronos, Harness Racing
Vamp Kronos had a show and cracked the stallions with a powerful sweep in the last turn.
Maria Holmén Photo

September 30, 2017 - The Jerry Riordan trained three year old filly Vamp Kronos (3f Ready Cash-Only Kronos-Viking Kronos), off at 3.9/1, won today’s harness racing Gr. I International European Championship (three year olds, purse €101,888, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters) at Solvalla.

The Renato Bruni property, reined by Bjorn Goop, now has a 7-2-1 slate in 13 career starts, all this year.

Vamp was clocked in 1.12.2kr (2:34.51) and was a seven length winner to increase her career earnings to 1,521.677SEK.

She raced third on the outer in the middle part of the race before vaulting to the top early in the final bend and she sprinted clear of the rivals.

Second was 7.9/1 Hazard Boko (3m SJs Caviar-Quail Ridge-Smasher) for trainer/driver Per Lennartsson. 39/1 Flying Fortuna (3m Muscles Yankee-Nikita Fortuna-Kameraad) took third for Erik Adielsson and trainer Tomas Malmqvist.

Thomas H. Hicks


 

