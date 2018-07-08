Jerry Riordan's Vamp Kronos wins Sprintern at Halmstad

The odds on favorite at 1.6/1 Vamp Kronos (4f Ready Cash-Only Kronos-Viking Kronos) took today’s Halmstad, Sweden featured Gr. II Mares Sprintern (four year old mares) with 697,01SEK to the winner, timed in 1.11.7kr.

Bjorn Goop drove the Jerry Riordan trainee that Renato Bruni owns. She posted career victory 11 in 19 starts now for 2,890,377SEK earned. 14.7/1 Rose Mary (4f SJs Caviar-Spicy Cayenne-Ata Star L) was second for trainer/driver Andre Eklundh, ahead of 5.4/1 Violet Bi (4f Equinox Bi-Fidgi Bi-Lemon Dra) handled by trainer Jim Oscarsson.

On the Halmstad card was the Wangen Cup Finale (125,000SEK to the winner, 2140 meters autostart, mares) and 5/2 odds Julia Pellini (5f Yankee Glide-Julian-Juliano Star) was victorious for driver Askar J. Andersson clocked in 1.14.1kr. Magnus Dahlen trains the winning mare. 6.8/1 Foxy Brown (5f Symphonic Hanover-Liz Abb-Running Sea) with Markus Niklasson and 54/1Brilliance (7f Flirtin Man-My Lady Arwen-SJs Caviar) with Henne Halme up trailed this winner

The V75 Gold (200,000SEWK to the winner, 2140 meters autostart) went to 41.2/1 longshot Art On Line (11g Rite On Line-Lass Fleur-Backstreet Guy) with Carl Johan Jepson driving for trainer Mikko Ago and timed in 1.12.6kr.

The veteran campaigner secured his 35th career win in 128 starts. 1.3/1 favorite Day Or Night In (6m Muscle Hill-Ellie America-Buvetier d’Aunou) was second for trainer/driver Johan Untersteiner and 14.4/1 veteran Harry Haythrow (12g Rite On Line-Speedy Tilda-Spotlite Lobell) took the third spot.

In the Summer Meeting Mares (100,000SEK to the winner, 1640 meters autostart) the 1.7/1 favorite Darling Mearas (5f Cantab Hall-Khao Manee-Muscles Yankee) scored for Stefan Persson, the trainer/driver.

The 16.4/1 Julia Af Solnas (5f Olimede-Joy Af Solnas-Supergill) was second for trainer/driver Peter Untersteiner and third was 33.1/1 Annabelle Dimanche (5f Sahara Dynamite-Messaritra-Messerschmitt) for driver Peter Ingves. Race time was 1.12.1kr.