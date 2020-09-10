Varenne Fas, Mascate Match winners at Vermo

Classic action this weekend was at Vermo Arena in Finland. Zarenne FAS (5m Varenne -Miss Muscle FAS-Muscles Yankee) took the Finlandia AJO (190,000€ purse, 1620 meters autostart) on September 4th clocked in 1.09.9kr over a rain-soaked racetrack.

Santtu Raitala teamed the Jerry Riordan trainee for owner Francesco Gragnaniello. He won for the second time in 10 starts in 2020 and he his now 10 for 41 for the career that has yielded life earnings of 534,589€. The race record is 1.09.8kr set by DDs Hitman. Readly Express won this event in 2019.

The winner tracked second finishing Double Exposure (7g Donato Hanover -KD Girl), handled by Orjan Kihlstrom for the Daniel Reden/Stall Zet team, and just inched by nearing the line. Le Gros Bill (6f Pilgrims Ta j) was third fir Antti Teivainen.

Previous race winner since 1999 include many great performers.

Replay and post race videos with the race chart.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJPXQYTVW80

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iKSruRt0Gug

Track replay https://veikkausmedia.fi/?video=/20200904_11_110

On September 5th the Finland Trotting Derby (purse 150,000€, 2620 meters autostart,12 starters) saw favorite Mascate Match (4f Muscle Mass -Captivation-Cantab Hall-Flirtin Miss) score in 1.13.4kr for Pekka Korpi, her 24th career win in 28 starts now for 618,162€ earned.

Always Ready (4f Ready Cash -Minnesota-Spotlite Lobell) was second after sitting fourth during the race, with Kari Rosimo aboard. Third home was Sahara Peyote (4f Make It Happen -Unikko-Love You) for Ari Meilanen. Chart and replay link follow.

Replay https://veikkausmedia.fi/?video=/20200905_11_111

Superb trotting action will occur on the upcoming weekend at Paris-Vincennes. On Friday September 11 is the Prix Alfred Lefevre (monte, purse 67,000€, 2850 meters, European eligibles). On Saturday there are three groupe level races including the Prix Cenari Forcimal (Gr. II, monte, purse 85,000€, 2175 meters); the Prix de Normandie (Gr. I, monte, 3000 meters, 170,000€ purse); and the Prix de l’Etoile (Gr. I, 2175 meters distance handicap, 170,000€ purse, for three-five year olds). The latter features the likely favorite Face Time Bourbon against seven rivals such as Feliciano and Frisbee d’Am.

