Day At The Track

Varus du Bocage takes Q+ at Cagnes-sur-Mer

10:50 AM 08 Feb 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Varus du Bocage
Varus du Bocage
Le Trot Photo

February 7, 2017 - Today’s Prix Grace Ducal (purse €58,000, 2925 meters, 16 European starters) at Cagnes-sur-Mer was the Quinte+ harness racing event of the day and the 33.6/1 Varus du Bocage (8m Paisy Dream-Noria du Bocage) scored in 1.13.6kr for trainer/driver Romuald Mourice and owner Mlle. Audrey Baudu. 4.6/1 Zonguldak (8g Love You-Hartenings Crown), from Sweden, was second foe Christophe Martens and trainer Vincent Martens. Third went to 21.4/1 Unique d’Huon (9g Carpe Diem-Hutina Bonheur) for Jean-Baptiste Bonet.

Legendary Jean-Pierre Dubois won the Prix de la Bruyere (purse €28,000, 2925 meters, nine starters) with 3/2 favorite Erika Dream (3f Ready Cash-Situtunga), a filly he owns and Yves Boireau trains. Ecurie MIP bred the winner, that defeated 15.7/1 Eternella (3f Prodigious-Sirella) with trainer Romuald Mourice at the controls. 4.2/1 Ego de Vandel (3m Goetmals Wood-Silene de Vandel) was third for Christophe (driver) and Vincent (trainer) Martens. Race time was 1.17.2kr.

1.4/1 Douce Aventure (4f Sam Bourbon-New York) took the Prix Henri Callier (purse €40,000, 2925 meters, nine starters) timed in 1.16.1kr. Louis Baudron is breeder/owner/trainer and driver of the winning mare. 23.2/1 Dragonowicz (4m Unriaco-Tarentelle Jenikou) was second for trainer/driver Loris Garcia, and third was 11.4/1 Duc d’Occagnes (4m Goetmals Wood-Quiet Mary) for Gabriel Gelormini.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Auction in progress featuring 90+ Breedings
08-Feb-2017 10:02 AM NZDT
Fans win big in Meadowlands promotion
08-Feb-2017 10:02 AM NZDT
Gural on the Gural Rule
08-Feb-2017 09:02 AM NZDT
Talk and music fuel Kleinhans
08-Feb-2017 07:02 AM NZDT
It pays to be a member of the SOA of New York
08-Feb-2017 06:02 AM NZDT
Trotter snaps three-digit losing skid
08-Feb-2017 01:02 AM NZDT
Diamond Dagger in track record at Pompano
07-Feb-2017 22:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News