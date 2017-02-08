Varus du Bocage takes Q+ at Cagnes-sur-Mer

February 7, 2017 - Today’s Prix Grace Ducal (purse €58,000, 2925 meters, 16 European starters) at Cagnes-sur-Mer was the Quinte+ harness racing event of the day and the 33.6/1 Varus du Bocage (8m Paisy Dream -Noria du Bocage) scored in 1.13.6kr for trainer/driver Romuald Mourice and owner Mlle. Audrey Baudu. 4.6/1 Zonguldak (8g Love You -Hartenings Crown), from Sweden, was second foe Christophe Martens and trainer Vincent Martens. Third went to 21.4/1 Unique d’Huon (9g Carpe Diem -Hutina Bonheur) for Jean-Baptiste Bonet.

Legendary Jean-Pierre Dubois won the Prix de la Bruyere (purse €28,000, 2925 meters, nine starters) with 3/2 favorite Erika Dream (3f Ready Cash -Situtunga), a filly he owns and Yves Boireau trains. Ecurie MIP bred the winner, that defeated 15.7/1 Eternella (3f Prodigious -Sirella) with trainer Romuald Mourice at the controls. 4.2/1 Ego de Vandel (3m Goetmals Wood -Silene de Vandel) was third for Christophe (driver) and Vincent (trainer) Martens. Race time was 1.17.2kr.

1.4/1 Douce Aventure (4f Sam Bourbon -New York) took the Prix Henri Callier (purse €40,000, 2925 meters, nine starters) timed in 1.16.1kr. Louis Baudron is breeder/owner/trainer and driver of the winning mare. 23.2/1 Dragonowicz (4m Unriaco -Tarentelle Jenikou) was second for trainer/driver Loris Garcia, and third was 11.4/1 Duc d’Occagnes (4m Goetmals Wood -Quiet Mary) for Gabriel Gelormini.