Vasterbo Highflyer wins Beijer-Meadow Road

May 10, 2017 - Johan Untersteiner steered 4.9/1 Vasterbo Highflyer (9g Look de Star -Vasterbo Highclass- Pine Chip ) to a gate to wire 1.10.2kr easy harness racing victory in the Beijer-Meadow Road (80,000SEK to the winner, 1640 meters autostart) at Solvalla this evening.

The Daniel Reden chestnut trainee is owned by Stall Zet and he record victory 22 in 71 starts for 3,92,650SEK earned. 32/1 Sliding Home (4m Donato Hanover -Bar Slide- Yankee Glide ) held second for Jennifer Tillman and trainer Per K. Eriksson.

This one raced last in the US on October 2 for Jonas Czernyson before export to SWE and this was his best performance in 2017.

Third was 1.2/1 Nuncio (6m Andover Hall -Nicole Isabelle- Lindy Lane ) for Orjan Kihlstrom and owner/trainer Stefan Melander.

Nuncio traveled straight and appeared sound but without threatening the top pair.

Nuncio was away fourth, then moved second over early and followed until an attempted three wide move nearing the three-quarter mile mark.

That move stalled and Nuncio just earned third by a long neck after failing to respond when plug pulled by Kihlstrom. Charrua Forlan and French Laundry were fourth and fifth.

Elitloppet confirmed invite acceptances at this point are shown below with ten more remaining to complete the two elimination heats with eight starters:

D.D.’s Hitman – Finlandia Ajo winner

Resolve – Cutler Memorial winner at M1

Up and Quick

Propulsion

Timoko

Bold Eagle