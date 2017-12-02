Veloce de Banney wins €120,000 Gr 2

November 30, 2017 - 2.4/1 Veloce de Banney (8g Quaro -Jiva du Banney) won Thursday’s Paris-Vincennes featured Prix Paul Buquet (monte, Gr. II, purse €120,000, 2850 meters) timed in 1.13.5kr. Franck Nivard was the jockey for trainer Franck Leblanc and Ecurie du Grevol Buisson. 1.8/1 favoritre Alpha Saltor (7m Paris Haufor -Glory d’Ariane) was second for Matthieu Abrivard and trainer David Bethouart. Third went to 4.1/1 Julio de Luxe (8g Juliano Star -Nigritilla Nigra) that Bjorn Goop trains and Alexandre Abrivard piloted this day. 33/1 Urai Voyou and 19/1 Athena de Vandel took the next two spots at the finish.

The program also showcased three year olds in the Prix Urgent (Gr. III, monte, 2700 meters), the victory earned by 1.6/1 Elladora de Forgan (3f Gaouillis -Hamina) with jockey Franck Nivard up, again for trainer Franck Leblanc, and for owner S.J. Dupont. Christian Bard bred this filly, clocked in 1.15.1kr. 7.3/1 Everly (3f Quarlos -Top Angevine) was second for Antoine Dabouis and Michel Dabouis, the breeder/owner/trainer. 14/1 Emilius de Play (3m Hulk des Champs -Orelie de Play) was third for Matthieu Abrivard who was in the irons for trainer L.Cl. Abrivard.

Another batch of three year olds battled in the Prix d’Angles (purse €60,000, 2700 meters) and the 1.15kr timed winner was 44/1 Espella Vedaquais (3f Thorens Vedaquais -Marie Blanque) that is owned by trainer Philippe Allaire, was bred by J.P. Guay and was teamed by Yoann Lebourgeois. 19/1 Everglades (3f Rodrigo Jet -Perang) was second with trainer Thomas Levesque driving for owner/breeder Pierre Levesque. 4.9/1 Elite de Jiel (3f Niky -Quick Star de Jiel) took third for driver Franck Ouvrie. J.L. Dersoir trains this one for Ecurie Luck. Estancia Love (3f Repeat Love -Quelle Aventure) took fourth.

Thomas H. Hicks