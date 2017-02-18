Groupe tests at Vincennes

February 17, 2017 - On Sunday tune in for important groupe events at Vincennes including the Gr. III monte Prix du Pontarice de Heussy, the Gr. III Prix d’Orthez and the featured Gr. I Prix Comte Pierre de Montesson where 14 top three year-olds line up, including Elea Madrik, Eros du Chene, Equinoxe, Ecu Pierji and Estelle Love.

Yesterday, the Q+ Prix de Chateaubriand (purse €75,000, 2700, 17 European starters) went to 1.15.5kr timed and 3.3/1 Unbridled Charm (9m Password -Intense Action). With no front shoes the veteran mare recorded her 15th career win and now has earned €352,190. Jean Philippe Dubois teamed the Philippe Moulin trainee that Ecurie Victoria Dreams owns. 1.8/1 Reckless (7m Ready Cash -Haven) was second for owner/trainer/driver Bjorn Goop, and 7.2/1 Tell Me No Lies (8g Offshore Dream -B.Glorious) was third for J-M Bazire. Vic de Pommereux (8m Love You ), Radieux (7g Love You ) and onguldak (8g Love You ) were the next three

The Gr. III Prix de Nevers (purse €110,000, 2850 meters, 13 starters) began the groupe action with a victory earned by 22.8/1 Ceylan Dairpet (5g Ouragan de Celland -Rosy MIP) with trainer Tony LeBeller up for Ecurie Dairpet. The `1.13.6kr timed winner defeated 12.6/1 Coach Franbleu (5g Prince d’Espace -Olydra) for Luc Guinoiseau and owner/trainer Franck Leblanc. 39.8/1 Bonne Copine (6f Love You -Joie Baroque) was third for Eric Raffin, trainer Thierry Raffegeau and owner J.Y. Roze.

Evidence Roc won the monte Gr. II Prix Holly du Locton (purse €120,000, 2175 meters, 12 starters) timed in 1.14.8kr, off at 7.9/1 for jockey Mme. Emilie LeBeller. The three year-old daughter of Paris Haufor -Mistase du Boulay) is trained by Bertrand LeBeller for Ecurie d’Embeli. 1.7/1 Epatante (3f Village Mystic -Suricate) took second for Yoann Lebourgeois and trainer Philippe Allaire. 5.4/1 Elladora de Forgan (3f Gazouillis -Hamina) was third for Franck Nivard and trainer Franck Leblanc.

3/10 favorite Eye Of The Storm (3m Village Mystic -La Dolce Vita) easily took the monte Prix Edouard Mareillac (Gr. II, purse €120,000, 2175 meters, 10 starters) for Yoann Lebourgeois, and owner/trainer Philippe Allaire as that trainer continues his consistent success developing young trotters. 7.4/1 Eclat du Thure (3m Paris Haufor -Quintussie) was second for Matthieu Abrivard and third went to 15.2/1 El Nono (3m Torino d’Auvillier -Toque Blue) was third for jockey Clement Frecelle and J.L. Bigeon, the trainer.

Venezia de Mai (8f Prodigious -Ismie de Tesse), racing barefoot for reinsman Nicolas Mortagne, took today’s Quinte+ Prix de Barcelone (purse €60,000, 2925 meters, 17 European starters) timed in 1.13.7kr. The 57/1 odds winner bested 7/2 Boss du Meleuc (6g LuckyBlue -Tafale du Meluc) with Eric Raffin teaming for trainer/owner Yannick A. Broand. Third was 21.2/1 Varus du Bocage (8m Paisy Dream -Noria du Bocage) for trainer/driver Romuald Mourice.

Thomas H. Hicks