Vercruysse takes three at Enghien

July 24, 2019 - Harness racing trainer/driver Pierre Vercruysse took three victories at Enghien this day including the Quinte+ race of the day and the Gr. III Prix de la Chaussee d’Antin.

The Q+ Prix de Picpus (purse 38,000€, 2875 meters, 14 starters) began the streak with victory to 2.9/1 Funky Jet (4m Sam Bourbon -Pine Apple Jet) clocked in 1.14.8kr with trainer Vercruysse at the lines for Ecurie Augustin-Normand.

This Jean Etienne Dubois bred trotter now has three wins in three 2019 starts and he is six for seven for the career.

His life earnings are now 76,050€.

62/1 Futur du Chene (4g Milord du Chene ) was second ahead of 22/1 Franklin Park (4g Prince Gede ). 32/1 Fynio du Pommereux (4g Timoko ) and 32/1 Falco Somolli (4m Tropic Jet ) completed the top five and set up a Q+ payoff of 78,501.80€ to six winning 2€ tickets.

The Q+ pool was 2,669,498€ and the handle on the race from all wagers exceeded 5,677,000€.

Funky Jet

Vercruysse was back shortly for a victory with 3.3/1 Crazy Charm (7g Prodigious -Know How) timed in 1.13.5kr in the Prix du Medoc (purse 58,000€, 2875 meters, 11 starters).

This one is also owned by Ecurie Augustin-Normand and was bred by Jean Philippe Dubois.

He now has 14 career wins in 40 starts for 204,970€ earned.

21/1 Gross Weight (8g Scarlet Knight-Elma Jet) took second for Clement Duvaldestin and third went to 3.4/1 All Feeling (9m Otello Pierji) for pilot Eric Raffin.

Crazy Charm

The day’s feature race was the Gr. III Prix de la Chaussee d’Antin (purse 80,000€, 2875 meters, eight starters) and the 7/10 favorite Drole de Jet (6m Coktail Jet -Likely Jet) scored timed in 1.12.9kr for trainer/driver Vercruysse.

It was the winner’s second straight victory and he is now a nine-time winner in 25 starts good for 427,775€.

Ecurie des As owns Drole de Jet that was bred by Jean Etienne Dubois. 2/1 Etonnant (5m Timoko -Migraine) was second with Bjorn Goop teaming for owner/trainer Richard Westerink.

10/1 Dascalia (6f Norginio ) took third with Eric Raffin aboard for trainer Alphonse Vanderghen.

Drole de Jet

Thomas H. Hicks