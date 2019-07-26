Vercruysse takes three at Enghien

July 24, 2019 - Harness racing trainer/driver Pierre Vercruysse took three victories at Enghien this day including the Quinte+ race of the day and the Gr. III Prix de la Chaussee d’Antin.
The Q+ Prix de Picpus (purse 38,000€, 2875 meters, 14 starters) began the streak with victory to 2.9/1 Funky Jet (4m Sam Bourbon-Pine Apple Jet) clocked in 1.14.8kr with trainer Vercruysse at the lines for Ecurie Augustin-Normand.
This Jean Etienne Dubois bred trotter now has three wins in three 2019 starts and he is six for seven for the career.
His life earnings are now 76,050€.
62/1 Futur du Chene (4g Milord du Chene) was second ahead of 22/1 Franklin Park (4g Prince Gede). 32/1 Fynio du Pommereux (4g Timoko) and 32/1 Falco Somolli (4m Tropic Jet) completed the top five and set up a Q+ payoff of 78,501.80€ to six winning 2€ tickets.
The Q+ pool was 2,669,498€ and the handle on the race from all wagers exceeded 5,677,000€.
Funky Jet
Vercruysse was back shortly for a victory with 3.3/1 Crazy Charm (7g Prodigious-Know How) timed in 1.13.5kr in the Prix du Medoc (purse 58,000€, 2875 meters, 11 starters).
This one is also owned by Ecurie Augustin-Normand and was bred by Jean Philippe Dubois.
He now has 14 career wins in 40 starts for 204,970€ earned.
21/1 Gross Weight (8g Scarlet Knight-Elma Jet) took second for Clement Duvaldestin and third went to 3.4/1 All Feeling (9m Otello Pierji) for pilot Eric Raffin.
Crazy Charm
The day’s feature race was the Gr. III Prix de la Chaussee d’Antin (purse 80,000€, 2875 meters, eight starters) and the 7/10 favorite Drole de Jet (6m Coktail Jet-Likely Jet) scored timed in 1.12.9kr for trainer/driver Vercruysse.
It was the winner’s second straight victory and he is now a nine-time winner in 25 starts good for 427,775€.
Ecurie des As owns Drole de Jet that was bred by Jean Etienne Dubois. 2/1 Etonnant (5m Timoko-Migraine) was second with Bjorn Goop teaming for owner/trainer Richard Westerink.
10/1 Dascalia (6f Norginio) took third with Eric Raffin aboard for trainer Alphonse Vanderghen.
Drole de Jet
Thomas H. Hicks
