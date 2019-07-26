Day At The Track

Vercruysse takes three at Enghien

09:59 AM 26 Jul 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Pierre Vercruysse
Pierre Vercruysse

July 24, 2019 - Harness racing trainer/driver Pierre Vercruysse took three victories at Enghien this day including the Quinte+ race of the day and the Gr. III Prix de la Chaussee d’Antin.

The Q+ Prix de Picpus (purse 38,000€, 2875 meters, 14 starters) began the streak with victory to 2.9/1 Funky Jet (4m Sam Bourbon-Pine Apple Jet) clocked in 1.14.8kr with trainer Vercruysse at the lines for Ecurie Augustin-Normand.

This Jean Etienne Dubois bred trotter now has three wins in three 2019 starts and he is six for seven for the career.

His life earnings are now 76,050€.

62/1 Futur du Chene (4g Milord du Chene) was second ahead of 22/1 Franklin Park (4g Prince Gede). 32/1 Fynio du Pommereux (4g Timoko) and 32/1 Falco Somolli (4m Tropic Jet) completed the top five and set up a Q+ payoff of 78,501.80€ to six winning 2€ tickets.

The Q+ pool was 2,669,498€ and the handle on the race from all wagers exceeded 5,677,000€.

Funky Jet

Vercruysse was back shortly for a victory with 3.3/1 Crazy Charm (7g Prodigious-Know How) timed in 1.13.5kr in the Prix du Medoc (purse 58,000€, 2875 meters, 11 starters).

This one is also owned by Ecurie Augustin-Normand and was bred by Jean Philippe Dubois.

He now has 14 career wins in 40 starts for 204,970€ earned.

21/1 Gross Weight (8g Scarlet Knight-Elma Jet) took second for Clement Duvaldestin and third went to 3.4/1 All Feeling (9m Otello Pierji) for pilot Eric Raffin.

Crazy Charm

The day’s feature race was the Gr. III Prix de la Chaussee d’Antin (purse 80,000€, 2875 meters, eight starters) and the 7/10 favorite Drole de Jet (6m Coktail Jet-Likely Jet) scored timed in 1.12.9kr for trainer/driver Vercruysse.

It was the winner’s second straight victory and he is now a nine-time winner in 25 starts good for 427,775€.

Ecurie des As owns Drole de Jet that was bred by Jean Etienne Dubois. 2/1 Etonnant (5m Timoko-Migraine) was second with Bjorn Goop teaming for owner/trainer Richard Westerink.

10/1 Dascalia (6f Norginio) took third with Eric Raffin aboard for trainer Alphonse Vanderghen.

Drole de Jet

 

Thomas H. Hicks

 

 

Thomas H. Hicks

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Tim Tetrick wins another five
26-Jul-2019 10:07 AM NZST
Posts for Spirit of Massachusetts & Clara Barton
26-Jul-2019 10:07 AM NZST
Yearling supplement for Hambletonian Stakes
26-Jul-2019 07:07 AM NZST
From head-scratcher to Haughton hopeful
26-Jul-2019 07:07 AM NZST
Sixth Seafood fest & Chowder cook-off
26-Jul-2019 06:07 AM NZST
Low takeouts pad players Pockets at Big M
26-Jul-2019 03:07 AM NZST
A sixteen race card at Ocean Downs
26-Jul-2019 02:07 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News