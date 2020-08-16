Vernissage Grif best in Italy

Vernissage Grif (6m Varenne -Dalis Grif-Park Avenue Joe) took the final and his elimination of the Grand Premio Citta di Montecatini in Italy(purse 154,000€ for the final and 13,080€ in each of two elims, 1640 meters autostart) with trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro aboard.

He is owned by Gennaro Riccio and was timed in 1.10.6kr in the final and 1.10.2kr in his elim.

Second in both was Zacon Gio (5m Ruty Grif- May Glade Font SM-Yankee Glide) handled by Roberto Vecchione for trainer Holger Ehlert. Third in the final was Arazi Boko (13g Varenne-Laura Kemp) handled by Andrea Farolfi in the final for trainer Gocciadoro, five lengths back of the winner.

Arazi Boko took the second elim timed in 1.12.2kr defeating Chief Orlando (7m Orlando Vici- Muto Bonita-Felix Santana) and Zlatan (5m Napoleon Bar -Nastassia Bi) that has teamed by G.P. Minnucci.

Finale replay - https://ippica.snai.it/risultati/T/IT31/2020-08-15/165?signature=bf5ce3cb2818c6c8e4efb118524a06e2d6a9c8e78eb778e565fc1aee0090f291

Vernissage Grif (6) elim one

Elim one replay - https://ippica.snai.it/risultati/T/IT31/2020-08-15?signature=68c502ed8c12b83ac325a4cd3533799f9a736300a0457fc312ac4f433b584d3f

Arazi Boko (5) second elim

Elim two replay - https://ippica.snai.it/risultati/T/IT31/2020-08-15/161?signature=bab0f07344347c8d63838a86f521ba64d55e2c51fcf91d324454a4d3ac8c4a0c

On the fine card was also the PR Criterium Toscano (purse 22,000€, 1640 meters autostart, two year olds) that went to 1.17.1kr timed Callisto (2m Nad Al Sheba-Medley d’Italia) with Antonio Greppi up for Ettore Vairano. Caffe Time Bi (2m Manofmanymissions-The Starlet Lux) took second for trainer/driver Riccardo Pezzatini. Third home was Clooney Grad (2m Napoleon Bar-Grevola Grad) with Roberto Vecchione up.

Gaet, Ippodromo Sesana Montecatini files/photos