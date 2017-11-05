John MacDonald wins six on closing night

Oh My Joepa - Horse of the Meet

John MacDonald is the leading trainer and driver of the meet

Harness racing trainer/ driver John MacDonald put an exclamation point on his 2017 season at Vernon Downs durng closing night (November 4) with six driving wins and three training wins on the night.

MacDonald was top driver with 185 wins on the season and top trainer with 57 wins on the year. He was also owner and trainer of Oh My Joepa, who won horse of the year honors with nine wins.

MacDonald's six driving wins on the night came with Always Flash-N ($3.10), Forty Carrotss ($9.30), Major Master Piece ($5.70), Talk To Me Courage N ($9.50), Hurricane Howard ($5.00), and Sucrose Hanover ($3.30). His got his training victories with Major Master Piece, Hurricane Howard, and Sucrose Hanover.

Arsenic (Chris Lems) wins the featured pace ($7,500).

Golden Gun (Brett Crawford) put up all the early fractions :26.4, :56.0, 1:24.0. Arsenic ( Bettor's Delight ), who is owned by Scott Dillon and trained by Heidi Rohr, would battle Golden Gun (second) all the way down the stretch nipping him at the wire in 1:52.0. Love To Roll (MacDonald) finished third.

Arsenic ($4.90) entered the winner's circle for the fifth time this season while gathering up career win number 13.

Vernon Downs management and staff would like to thank all the horsemen and fans for a great 2017 season.

John Horne for Vernon Downs