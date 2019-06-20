Vernon Downs in running for Woodstock 50

The massive camping area of Woodstock 99 the Friday before the start of the Music

VERNON — Vernon Downs is among venues under consideration to host Woodstock 50, the half-centennial of the famous rock festival of the same name whose organizers say will happen this summer even after losing its original location.

A spokesman for the resort, casino and harness racing track confirmed that Vernon Downs is in talks with organizers but stressed that Vernon Downs is only one of several possible venues.

“Vernon is one of several venues being considered,” said Stephen Donnelly, who represents the resort.

“Obviously given the proximity of the event in terms of the date and what have you — everybody’s looking for a decision to be made quickly. I don’t anticipate it’ll be a long time before we can give you more information,” Donnelly added.

The event’s website acknowledges trouble but says the intention remains to put on the event. It gives the dates as Aug. 16-18. It was to be at Watkins Glen

International race track in Schuyler County, which hosted a major rock festival in 1973. But that plan fell apart after the festival’s principal investment company pulled out this spring.

“Our intention holds firm. To deliver a world-class, once-in-a-lifetime festival to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. To honor a cultural icon that changed the way we think about music and togetherness … and will do so again.”

Attendees of Woodstock 99 dance in the mosh pit East stage in this file photo (Sentinel Photo by John Clifford)

If Vernon Downs is selected and the festival happens, it would be the second time Oneida County has been the site of a commemoration of the original 1969 event in the Sullivan County community of Bethel. Woodstock 1999 was held at the former Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome over three days 20 years ago.

The Woodstock 50 event lists a lineup of some 60 acts over three days, including Miley Cyrus, Santana, John Sebastian, Robert Plant, Chance the Rapper, Sturgill Simpson, Jay-Z, The Zombies and some 60 other acts, including some who performed at the original Woodstock.

By David Hill

Reprinted with permission of The Rome Sentinel