Atlanta smashes all-age track record at Vernon

Atlanta and driver Scott Zeron were easy winners in 1:50.3 all-age track record for trotters

Scott Zeron with Atlanta and winning connections with track record teletimer fractions in the background.

Atlanta (Scott Zeron) dominates 3-year-old trotting fillies in the Empires Breeders Classic (EBC) Final (238,613) at Vernon Downs on a spectacular Memorial Day matinee.

She not only set the mark for sophomore trotting fillies. Her time of 1:50.3 is the fastest mile ever by a trotter at the Miracle Mile. More records fell on this day as well.

After Seven Karats (Yannick Gingras) led going into the first quarter that went in :26.4, Atlanta ($2.60) blew by to take over. Owned by H A Taylor, B J Grant, and trainer Rick Zeron, the sophomore filly would cruise into a second quarter of :53.3. She would start to pull away heading for the final turn. Plunge Blue Chip (Ake Svanstedt) would pull first-over from third and try to chase her down.

Atlanta led them to three-quarters in 1:24.0. As she made the turn for home she kept getting faster and faster. She would cruise home in a last quarter of :26.3 and set the overall track record in 1:50.3 beating out the old record set by Intimidate in 2013 (1;51.0) . Plunge Blue Chip would be four lengths back and finish second. Super Girl Riley (Marcus Miller) finished third.

Atlanta is a three-year-old filly by Chapter Seven / Hemi Blue Chip. She is now three for three in 2018 and seven for twelve lifetime.

Six Pack (Ake Svanstedt) narrowly holds off late charge by Southwind Chrome (Scott Zeron), to win the EBC Final ($223,673) for sophomore trotting colts.

Six Pack ($2.90) would take over the lead from Clive Bigsby (Andrew McCarthy) just before hitting the first quarter mark in :26.2.

Helpisontheway (Tim Tetrick) would go first-over and pressure Six Pack all the way down the back stretch. Six Pack who is owned by Little E LLC., Stall Kalmer, and trainer Svanstedt , hit the halfway mark in :54.0. He would shrug off Helpisontheway and hit three-quarters in 1:22.2.

Six Pack would slip away and looked to be an easy winner, but Southwind Chrome (Scott Zeron) would gobble up ground with every stride in deep stretch, but fell just short and settled for second . Clive Bigsby finished third.

Six Pack who is a 3-year-old colt by Muscle Mass / Pleasing Lady, tied the track record for sophomore trotting colts set earlier in the day by The Veteran (Scott Zeron), winning in 1:51.2. It is the third time in the winner's circle in three starts this season and it was career win number seven.

The Veteran (Scott Zeron) won the EBC Consolation for trotting colts.

Owned by W. Donovan, S. Michaels, J. Winske, and trainer George Ducharme, The Veteran ($4.90) went gate-to-wire to win in 1:51.2. Don (David Miller) was second best with Ronnie Goldstein (Kim Crawford) getting third money.

The Veteran is a 3-year-old colt by Muscle Mass. It was his first win of the season and it was his third career victory. His time of 1:51.2 set the record that was later tied by Six Pack.

Lucky Ava (Ake Svanstedt) flew late down the stretch to beat her entry mate Fury Road (Andrew McCarthy) to win the EBC Consolation for sophomore trotting fillies.

Owned by Little E LLC., Van Camp Trotting Corp and trainer Svanstedt, Lucky Ava ($3.40) ran down Fury Road to win in 1:53.4. Mooshka Stride (Tim Tetrick) finished third.

The Miracle Mile also welcomed three divisions of the New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for 3-year-old colt pacers.

Courtly Choice (David Miller) took the first division of NYSS ($40,600) with a track record time of 1:48.4.

Rockapelo (Tim Tetrick) had a slight lead hitting the first quarter in :26.3.

Courtly Choice ($4.10) went off stride right after the start but quickly recovered to lead just after the first quarter. He put down all the rest of the fractions (:55.1, 122.3, 1:48.4). Hitman Hill (Brett Miller) finished second with Real Surreal (Scott Zeron) getting third.

Courtly Choice is owned by Hutt Racing Stable, Touch Stone Farms, and trainer Blake Macintosh. The 3-year-old colt is by Art Major. He is now two for two as a sophomore and has won four races overall.

The second division of the NYSS ($40,600) went to American History (Yannick Gingras).

American History ($3.00) took over before the half and cruised home to win in 1:49.1. Rock Lights (Scott Zeron) was second best with Heavenly Sound (Andrew McCarthy) finishing third.

American History is a 3-year-old colt by American Ideal. He is owned by Brittany Farms LLC., Marvin Katz and American History Racing while trained by Tony Alana. It was his first win this season and it is career victory number four.

My Delight (Marcus Miller) charged late to win the final division of the NYSS ($40,600).

My Delight ($30.80) passed second place finisher Lyons Steel (Corey Callahan) to win in 1:49.4. Ostra Hanover (Jim Taggart Jr.) was third best.

My Delight is a 3-year-old colt by Betterthancheddar. Owned by Bay Pond Racing and trained by Homer Hochstetler, he won second time this season and the fourth time in his career.

Vernon Downs returns to live racing on Friday (June 1) with a post time of 6:10.

For more information go to www.vernondowns.com

by John Horne, for Vernon Downs



