Greenshoe shines bright in $330,000 Zweig

Greenshoe (Brian Sears) wins the $330,000 Dr. Harry M. Zweig Memorial for 3-year-old harness racing trotters at Vernon Downs on Saturday (August 17).

Front runner Marseille (Ake Svanstedt) jumped out to the lead and led to the first quarter in :27.1. Don't Let'em (Yannick Gingras) followed in second with Brian Sears content to put Greenshoe ($2.30) in the third spot. Marseille led to the half in :56.3. After the half Greenshoe made his move going first-over as they headed for the final turn. Marseille lead was just a head as they hit three-quarters in 1:25.1.

Greenshoe, who is trained by Marcus Melander for owners Courant Inc., Morten Langli, Hans Backe, and Lars Granqvist, blew right by as they made the turn for home. He looked like a rocket in the stretch as he won by six lengths in the end. The Melander trained Green Manalishi S (Tim Tetrick) came up to finish second. Marseille held on for third.

Greenshoe is a 3-year-old colt by Father Patrick. It was his sixth win in eight starts this season. He now has eight career victories.

The Ice Dutchess (Yannick Gingras) captures the $135,000 Dr. Harry M. Zweig Memorial for 3-year-old trotting fillies.

Starita (Dexter Dunn) jumped to the front out of the gate. The Ice Dutchess ($5.80) took control just before hitting the first quarter in :27.1. She continued to lead hitting the half in :56.2. Evident Beauty (David Miller) would be the first one to make a move going around the final turn but couldn't get to The Ice Dutchess who led the way to three-quarters in 1:25.1.

The Ice Dutchess, who is owned by Coyote Wynd Farms and trained by Nancy Johanson, just breezed in the stretch. Evident Beauty gave one last charge in deep stretch but it was The Ice Dutchess winning in 1:52.4. Starita held on to finish third.

The Ice Dutchess is a 3-year-old filly by Muscle Hill. It was her fourth win this season. She now owns nine career victories.

American Rebel (Tyler Buter) wins the $53,000 first division of the New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for freshmen pacing colts & geldings.

Major Betts (Dexter Dunn) led to the first quarter in :27.2. Cigars And Port (Tim Tetrick) would soon take control and led to the half in :56.4 and to three-quarters in 1:26.2.

American Rebel ($7.90), who is trained by Patti Harmon for the Harmon Racing Stable and Robert Robinson, went first over as they made the turn for home. As the hit mid-stretch Major Betts found an opening on the inside and battled American Rebel in deep stretch. American Rebel was too strong in the end to win in a lifetime best of 1:53.4. Major Betts earned second money with Cigars And Port settling for third best.

American Rebel is a 2-year-old colt by American Ideal-Restive Hanover. It was his fourth career victory.

Freedom Warrior (David Miller) wins the $54,000 second division of the NYSS.

Teton Sunset (Tyler Buter) led to first quarter in :27.0. Stable mate Splash Brother (Tim Tetrick) then took over and led to the half in :56.4 and three-quarters in 1:24.4.

Freedom Warrior ($6.10), who is owned by Forrest Bartlett and trained by Kevin Lare, went first over just before three-quarters. He went to the front as they reached the stretch and held off the late charge by second place finisher Groovy Joe (Matt Kakaley) to win in a lifetime best of 1:52.3. Hurrikanekingjames (Yannick Gingras) fired late to finish third.

Freedom Warrior is a 2-year-old gelding by American Ideal. It was his second win in six lifetime starts.

Vernon Downs returns to live racing on Friday (August 23) at 6:10 p.m.

For more information go to www.vernondowns.com