Ramona Hill supreme in Zweig Memorial

Vernon Downs played host to the Harry M. Zweig Memorial races on Friday (August 21). The $160,140 Zweig for 3-year-old trotting fillies and the $330,000 Zweig for 3-year-old open class for trotters. Also, included on the 15-race harness racing card was two divisions of the New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for freshmen trotting colts & geldings.

Ramona Hill (Andrew McCarthy) is supreme in the Harry M. Zweig Memorial for fillies.

The Hambletonian Oaks winner, Sorella (Dexter Dunn) went on a break right at the start. Ramona Hill ($2.40) easily took the lead heading for the first quarter followed by Hypnotic AM (Brian Sears), Fortune Starlet (Walley Hennessey), and Tricky Sister (Jason Bartlett). Ramona Hill hit the first quarter in :28.0. She was firmly in control using a :28.3 second quarter to coast to the half in :56.3. The order was unchanged with a third panel of :28.0. Ramona Hill led easy as could be to three-quarters in 1:24.3.

As they made the turn for home Hypnotic AM was all-out with the chase but McCarthy never moved a muscle and Ramona Hill glided to an easy win in 1:52.0. Hypnotic AM had to settle for second money. Tricky Sister moved up to finish third.

Ramona Hill

Ramona Hill is a 3-year-old filly by Muscle Hill . The Hambletonian winner is trained by Tony Alagna for owners Brad Grant, Robert LeBlanc, Crawford Farms Racing, and In The Gym Partners. She is four for five as a sophomore and 10 for 12 in her career.

Ready For Moni (Matt Kakaley) sets track record in the Harry M. Zweig Memorial open class for 3-year-old trotters.

King Alphonso (Dexter Dunn) left the gate first bu Big Oil (Andy Miller) gained control just before hitting the first quarter in :26.4. As they reached the backstretch Back Of The Neck (Scott Zeron) was the first to make a move going first-over to lead to the half in :56.0. Ready For Moni ($3.30) followed the move second over and swooped to the lead as they headed for the final turn. He was strong on the lead using a :27.1 third quarter to get to three-quarters in 1:23.1.

As they reached the stretch second place finisher Back Of The Neck gave it everything he had in the chase. Ready For Moni had a lot in the tank and easily won setting a track record for 3-year-old trotting colts in 1:51.1. King Alphonso was a distant third.

Ready For Moni

Ready For Moni is a 3-year-old colt by Ready Cash . He is trained by Nancy Takter for owners John Fielding, Herb Liverman, Lindy Farm Of Conn, and Bud Hatfield. It was his third win this season with his only loss of the year to Ramona Hill in the Hambletonian. He now has seven career victories none faster than tonight's win.

Ambassador Hanover (Ake Svanstedt) and Ahundreddollarbill (Jason Bartlett) each nab NYSS wins.

Unbeaten Ambassador Hanover ($3.10) wins the $51,300 first division.

Ambassador Hanover went straight to the front but Black Tie Bash (Brian Sears) took over the top spot and led to the first quarter in :28.0. He slowed things down using a :30.1 second quarter to hit the half in :58.1. He continued on the lead and hit three-quarters first in 1:26.1.

As they made the turn for home Ambassador Hanover popped out of the pocket and came charging at Black Tie Bash in the stretch. The two were slugging it out it all the way down the stretch and were joined by a late bid from Dee's Red Delicious (Corey Callshan), who came flying three-wide in deep stretch forcing a three-way photo finish with Ambassador Hanover picking up the win in a lifetime best of 1:56.0. Dee's Red Delicious finished second. Black Tie Bash had to settle for third.

Ambassador Hanover is a 2-year-old colt by Chapter Seven -Angel Eyes Hanover. He is owned by Howard Taylor, Judith Taylor, Order By Stable, and trainer Svanstedt. He is a perfect four for four life time.

Ambassador Hanover

Ahundreddollarbill ($2.80) takes the $52,200 second division.

Incommunicado (Ake Svanstedt) charges to the front and put up the early fractions (:28.0, :57.0). Ahundreddollarbill made his move first-over from fourth going around the final turn. Incommunicado remained in front hitting three-quarters first in 1:26.2.

Ahundreddollarbill flew to the front as they made the turn for home. The colt just cruised down the stretch to win easily in a lifetime best of 1:56.0. Special Prosecutor (Brian Sears) came up to finish second. Incommunicado held on for third.

Ahundreddollarbill is a colt by Chapter Seven -Swinging Royalty. He is trained by Dan Daley for owners Crawford Farms Racing, Ann-Mari Daley, and James Crawford IV. He is now two for four in his young career.

Ahundreddollarbill

Vernon Downs returns to live racing on Saturday (August 22) with a 13-race card starting at 3 p.m.

John Horne for Vernon Downs